Major Leaguer Snaps Bat on Check Swing? Abreu Incident Sparks Spring Training Buzz (2026)

Have you ever witnessed a Major League player shatter their bat mid-swing, leaving everyone stunned? It’s a rare sight, but it happened just this Tuesday—and the footage is already making waves (video included). But here’s where it gets controversial: Was it a strike or not? Let’s dive into the drama.

1. Guardians (https://www.cleveland.com/guardians/)

Updated: Feb. 25, 2026, 2:38 p.m.

Published: Feb. 25, 2026, 11:46 a.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baseball and physics often collide in jaw-dropping ways, but sometimes the results leave fans and players alike scratching their heads. That’s exactly what happened during a spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu found himself at the center of an unusual play when his bat snapped during a check swing, and the umpire called it a strike. Sound familiar? Cleveland fans might recall a strikingly similar moment involving Carlos Santana 13 years ago.

In Tuesday’s game, Abreu stepped up to the plate in the fourth inning against Pirates right-hander Thomas Harrington. As he began his swing, he abruptly stopped—or at least, he tried to. His bat, however, had other plans. The handle snapped, sending the barrel spinning dangerously toward the mound. Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez quickly appealed the play, and third base umpire Trevor Dannegger ruled it a strike. Abreu, visibly shocked, headed to the dugout for a new bat and resumed his at-bat, eventually grounding out. The Red Sox ultimately lost the game, 16-7.

And this is the part most people miss: This isn’t the first time a player has been penalized for a broken bat during a check swing. Back in 2012, Carlos Santana experienced the same bizarre fate at Progressive Field against the Kansas City Royals. Facing lefty Will Smith in the third inning, Santana started his swing but halted it mid-motion. The sudden stop caused his bat to snap at the handle, sending the barrel flying toward the Cleveland dugout. Like Abreu, Santana was called for a swinging strike despite never fully committing to the swing. He later flew out to left field in an 8-5 Cleveland victory.

Of course, Abreu isn’t the first Red Sox player to break a bat, nor is he the most famous. Hall of Famer Jim Rice, known for his legendary power, reportedly snapped at least two bats on check swings during his career, including a memorable instance against the Detroit Tigers in 1975. But here’s the real question: Should a broken bat during a check swing automatically result in a strike? Or is it an unfair penalty for a player’s attempt to hold back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.

Joe Noga, with over 25 years of experience in Cleveland sports media, has covered the Browns, Cavaliers, and Indians/Guardians, as well as local high school and college sports. His insights into these rare moments make him a trusted voice in the sports world.