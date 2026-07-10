Major Donation Expands Ruah Counselling to Rural Areas | How $875K Helps Mental Health Reach Further (2026)

A groundbreaking initiative is about to revolutionize mental health support in remote communities. The Ruah Counselling Centre, a dedicated non-profit agency, is taking a giant leap forward with a substantial donation from the Northpine Foundation. This game-changing move will ensure that vital counselling services reach those who need them the most, no matter their geographical location.

The Ruah Counselling Centre has been a beacon of support for individuals, couples, families, and teens aged 16 and above. With the recent influx of funds, they're poised to take their services to the next level, especially in rural and remote areas. Executive Director Amelia O'Dea shared her excitement with VOCM Open Line, revealing that the Northpine Foundation's generous donation of $875,000 will sustain their operations for a full two years.

But here's where it gets controversial... or at least, where the real impact lies. The funding will enable Ruah to expand its reach virtually, breaking down geographical barriers and increasing accessibility to mental health services. This innovative approach promises to reduce wait times, a critical issue that often plagues those seeking help.

And this is the part most people miss: by bringing counselling services directly to remote communities, Ruah is not just providing support, but also empowering individuals to take control of their mental well-being.

So, what do you think? Is this a step towards a more inclusive and accessible mental health system? Or are there potential challenges that we should consider? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!