Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, stars of S.S. Rajamouli's epic film 'Varanasi', reveal the challenges and transformative experiences of bringing the ambitious production to life. From filming with wild animals in Kenya's Maasai Mara to the demanding physical transformations, the cast and crew faced unique obstacles. Babu's dedication to mastering Kalari martial arts and track and field training for his dual roles as protagonist Rudhra and Hindu God Rama is remarkable. Prithviraj Sukumaran's portrayal of the wheelchair-bound antagonist Kumbha, conveying complex emotions solely through facial expressions, is a testament to his versatility. The Africa sequence, filmed during the wildebeest migration, required extensive support from the Kenyan government, offering a rare opportunity to work with real animals. The production's dedication to practical effects, despite its heavy reliance on visual effects, is a key aspect of the film's authenticity. Chopra Jonas' return to Indian cinema after Hollywood projects, her language barrier concerns, and the emotional impact of the film's title, Varanasi, add depth to the narrative. Rajamouli's vision, inspired by Indian epics, and the film's cultural and religious significance make 'Varanasi' a highly anticipated cinematic masterpiece, set to be released worldwide on April 7, 2027.
Mahesh Babu & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveal Insane 'Varanasi' Shoot Secrets! | S.S. Rajamouli Epic (2026)
