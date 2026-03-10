Magic vs Jazz Full Game Highlights | Orlando's Epic Comeback Win! | Feb 7, 2026 (2026)

The Magic's Magical Comeback!

In a thrilling NBA encounter, the Orlando Magic pulled off an incredible comeback victory against the Utah Jazz, overcoming a 17-point deficit to secure a 120-117 win on Saturday night. This dramatic turnaround left fans and analysts alike in awe.

But here's where it gets controversial... Paolo Banchero, the Magic's star player, led the charge with 23 points, showcasing his all-around game with eight assists and seven rebounds. However, it was Desmond Bane who stole the show in the closing seconds, sinking two crucial free throws to give Orlando the lead with just 28.3 seconds remaining. A true clutch performance!

Lauri Markkanen topped the scoring charts for Utah with 27 points, but it was Jaren Jackson Jr.'s debut that caught everyone's attention. Jackson, acquired in a trade from Memphis, scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half, providing an early spark for the Jazz. Isaiah Collier also contributed 20 points, but it wasn't enough to prevent Utah's 18th loss in 22 games.

And this is the part most people miss... the Magic's resilience and depth were on full display. Anthony Black added 21 points, while Banchero's all-around game and Bane's clutch performance showcased the team's balance. Even Keyonte George, returning from injury, made an impact with five points.

The Magic have now won two straight at home, beating the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Their momentum continues as they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday and Wednesday nights.

For the Jazz, it's a quick turnaround as they travel to Miami on Monday night, hoping to snap their losing streak.

So, what do you think? Is the Magic's comeback a sign of a potential turnaround, or was it just a flash in the pan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The NBA season is full of surprises, and we can't wait to see what happens next!