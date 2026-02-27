Magic: The Gathering x TMNT - New Set Previews and Card Reveals! (2026)

Unleash the Power of Turtles: A Sneak Peek at Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Get ready for a turtle-tastic adventure as we dive into the exciting world of Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The Turtles have already made their grand entrance, but we're just getting started with the magic. Mark your calendars for February 17th, when we'll unveil a whole new realm of turtle-themed awesomeness.

On that day, tune in to the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/magic to witness the debut of this epic collaboration. We'll be showcasing stunning borderless cards, each featuring the incredible artwork of Kevin Eastman. These cards will leave you in awe, and we can't wait to see your reactions!

But that's just the beginning! As the week unfolds, our gaming community friends will reveal three sets of borderless scene cards, transporting you to wild and whimsical TMNT scenarios. You'll get a glimpse of new cards and Booster Fun versions of familiar favorites.

On Wednesday, February 18th, it's all about the Turtle Power! Commander deck. This deck brings the iconic TMNT video games to life in the world of Magic. Our friends at The Command Zone will unveil the entire deck, along with some pixel-powered surprises that will blow your mind.

And the fun doesn't stop there! On Thursday, February 19th, we're teaming up with the Magic community to showcase these new cards in action. You'll see some cool uncommons and commons from the set in play, especially catering to the Pauper players. Stay tuned for all the reveals!

But wait, there's more! Thursday also marks the unveiling of Turtle Team-Up, our brand-new cooperative play experience. This innovative feature is designed for players of all ages and generations, offering a unique and engaging gaming experience.

For those eager to explore all the previews, the complete Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Card Image Gallery will be available on February 20th. Browse through every card featuring Leo, Donnie, Raph, and Mikey, and get ready to build your own turtle-themed deck at the set's Prerelease on February 27th.

This preview season is a celebration of the weird and wonderful world of TMNT, and we can't wait to share it with you. Mark your calendars for the release on March 6, 2026, and get ready to unleash the power of turtles in the world of Magic: The Gathering! Preorders are now available from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and other retailers where Magic is sold.