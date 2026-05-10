Magic's Incredible Comeback: Overcoming a 17-Point Deficit to Beat the Jazz (2026)

In a thrilling comeback, the Orlando Magic defied the odds and emerged victorious against the Utah Jazz, 120-117. This Saturday night showdown witnessed the Magic's resilience as they overcame a daunting 17-point deficit. Paolo Banchero, with his 23-point performance, led the charge, showcasing his prowess on the court. But it wasn't just Banchero's efforts that made the difference; Desmond Bane's 22 points, including two crucial free throws with just 28.3 seconds left, sealed the deal, giving the Magic a narrow 118-117 lead. Anthony Black's 21 points, coupled with Banchero's eight assists and seven rebounds, further solidified their dominance.

On the other side, Lauri Markkanen's 27 points kept the Jazz in the game, but it wasn't enough to secure the win. Jaren Jackson Jr., in his Utah debut, scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half, showcasing his potential. However, the Jazz's recent struggles continued, with this loss marking their 18th in 22 games, including two straight defeats.

The trade that brought Jackson to Utah from Memphis added an intriguing twist to the story. John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. also made their Jazz debuts, but it was Keyonte George's return to the lineup after a three-game absence due to a sprained left ankle that provided a glimmer of hope. Despite his five points, the Jazz couldn't quite turn the tide.

The Magic, on the other hand, are on a roll, having won two consecutive home games. Their victory over Brooklyn on Thursday night set the stage for this remarkable comeback. As the season progresses, the Magic's momentum will be a force to reckon with.

Up next, the Jazz face a challenging road game against Miami on Monday night, while the Magic host Milwaukee on both Monday and Wednesday nights. Will the Magic continue their winning streak, or will the Jazz find their footing and turn their fortunes around? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the NBA never fails to deliver thrilling moments and unexpected twists.