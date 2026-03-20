Magic's Banchero and Black Shine as Orlando Snaps Skid, Beats Miami Heat 133-124 (2026)

A thrilling comeback story unfolded last night as the Orlando Magic, led by the dynamic duo of Paolo Banchero and Anthony Black, snapped a four-game losing streak with a 133-124 victory over the Miami Heat. But here's where it gets controversial...

Banchero, with his 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Black, contributing 26 points, were the catalysts for the Magic's success. However, it was the team's overall performance that truly stood out.

The Magic's offense was on fire, with 36 assists and an impressive 16-for-38 from beyond the arc. They dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Heat 40-20, thanks to Banchero's 13 points and Black's 10. It was a complete team effort, with Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs also chipping in with crucial contributions.

But the Heat weren't going down without a fight. Simone Fontecchio's 23 points in just 19 minutes kept Miami in the game, along with Norman Powell's 22 and Bam Adebayo's 21.

And this is the part most people miss: the Magic's resilience. Down by nine at halftime, they fought back with an incredible 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, taking a comfortable lead. Despite the Heat's late rally, the Magic held their ground, securing the win with clutch free throws from Banchero and Suggs.

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The game wasn't without its challenges, though. A seven-minute delay at the start due to an uneven rim and key players missing for both teams (Franz Wagner for the Magic and Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell for the Heat) added to the drama.

So, what does this mean for the Magic's season? With a 3-0 record against the Heat and a much-needed win to break their skid, the Magic are showing signs of a potential turnaround.

But what do you think? Is this the start of a Magic resurgence, or just a blip on the radar? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!