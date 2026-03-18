Magic Presents: Pride Returns June 2026 with a New Promo Card (2026)

Get ready for a magical celebration of diversity and inclusion! Magic Presents: Pride is back, and it's bigger and better than ever. Mark your calendars for June 5-14, 2026, as your local game store transforms into a hub of colorful creativity.

Here's the exciting part: a special Commander event where you can unleash your imagination! But here's where it gets interesting... every commander has a partner! This twist adds a whole new dimension to the game. You can either showcase your favorite duo or get creative and combine two commanders in a way that represents your unique expression of Pride.

For instance, you could team up Ral and Tomik, the iconic couple from the Magic Multiverse, or create a powerful alliance between Saheeli and Huatli. Want to go wild? Combine the two sides of Gonti, Lord of Luxury and Night Minister, for a truly unique deck. The possibilities are endless, and the focus is on celebrating your individuality.

And the rewards are just as exciting! Participants will receive a stunning foil Gilded Lotus promo card, a masterpiece by artist Merlin G.G. This card captures a heartwarming moment between Chandra and Nissa, known as the Gruulfriends. But that's not all—there's a surprise waiting for attendees. A limited-edition enamel pin featuring Merlin G.G's artwork will be given as a token of appreciation. A perfect accessory to wear with pride, don't you think?

This inclusive event is open to players in numerous regions, including the US, Canada, Australia, and many European countries. Don't miss out on this opportunity to connect with the Magic community and celebrate Pride in style.

But wait, there's more! We want to hear your thoughts on this unique take on Commander events. Do you think adding a partner mechanic enhances the game experience? What creative commander pairings can you envision? Share your opinions and ideas in the comments below, and let's spark some engaging discussions!