MAGA Star Spencer Pratt Claims Oscar Winners Secretly Back His LA Mayoral Bid - Fact or Fiction? (2026)

In the world of politics, where every vote counts and every candidate has a story, Spencer Pratt's journey to become the mayor of Los Angeles is a curious one. The former reality TV star, known for his villainous role on 'The Hills', has emerged as a serious contender in the upcoming June 2 primary, challenging the incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. But what makes Pratt's campaign truly intriguing is the unexpected endorsement he's received from two Oscar-winning actors: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx. According to Pratt, these celebrities privately urged him to clean up the city, a claim that has both captivated and divided the public.

Personally, I find this development fascinating for several reasons. Firstly, it highlights the power of celebrity influence in modern politics. In an era where social media and online platforms dominate, a simple statement from a well-known figure can carry significant weight. This raises a deeper question: How much influence should celebrities have in shaping public policy and local governance? While some may argue that their involvement is a positive step towards engaging a younger, more diverse audience, others might question the authenticity of such endorsements.

What makes this situation particularly intriguing is the contrast between Pratt's self-described 'centrist' stance and his association with the MAGA movement. Despite insisting he is 'not MAGA', Pratt has received praise from Donald Trump, who described him as 'a big MAGA person'. This paradoxical alignment raises a crucial point: How can a candidate simultaneously appeal to both the MAGA base and the broader, more moderate electorate? It's a delicate balance that could either make or break his campaign.

From my perspective, Pratt's celebrity-fueled campaign is a testament to the unpredictable nature of modern politics. It's a reminder that anything can happen in the political arena, and that the lines between entertainment and governance can blur. However, it also underscores the importance of critical thinking and independent research. While celebrities may have a significant following, their endorsements should not be taken at face value. Voters must scrutinize candidates' policies, track records, and values to make informed decisions.

One thing that immediately stands out is the backlash Pratt's campaign has received from fellow entertainers. Price is Right host Drew Carey and reality icon Lisa Rinna have both spoken out against his candidacy, warning Los Angeles voters against electing another reality TV star. This highlights a broader trend: the growing skepticism towards reality TV personalities entering politics. It raises the question: Are these individuals truly prepared to handle the complexities of local governance, or are they simply capitalizing on their fame?

In conclusion, Spencer Pratt's bid for mayor of Los Angeles is a captivating development in the political landscape. It's a story that combines the glamour of Hollywood with the grit of local politics. While his celebrity endorsements have generated significant interest, they also serve as a reminder of the need for voters to remain discerning and informed. As the campaign unfolds, one thing is certain: the road to becoming mayor is never easy, and it's up to the people of Los Angeles to decide if Pratt's unique brand of celebrity-driven politics is what the city needs.