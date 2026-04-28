MAFS Hits New Season High: Nine Dominates Sunday TV Ratings! (2026)

Nine's Dominance: A Sunday Night to Remember

In a thrilling battle for ratings, Nine emerged as the clear winner on Sunday, with its flagship show, 'Married at First Sight', reaching new heights. But here's where it gets controversial...

'MAFS', as it's affectionately known, pulled in an impressive 2.12 million viewers, doubling the audience of its closest competitor, 'Australian Idol'. This season high for Nine was a testament to the show's enduring popularity and its ability to captivate audiences.

However, the real story lies in the contrast between the success of 'MAFS' and the relatively lower viewership for other programs. 'Australian Idol', despite its own season high, paled in comparison, attracting only 911,000 viewers. Similarly, the AFC Women's Asian Cup, featuring the Matildas' victory, drew 635,000 viewers, a number that, while respectable, didn't come close to challenging Nine's dominance.

And this is the part most people miss: the late-night news battle. While Nine News led with a strong 1.56 million viewers, it was closely followed by Seven News with 1.34 million. This tight race highlights the importance of local news programming and its ability to engage and retain audiences.

As for the other networks, ABC News managed to draw a respectable 977,000 viewers, followed by niche programs like 'Grand Designs Transformations' and 'This England'. Meanwhile, SBS's offerings, including 'Rome: Secrets from Above' and 'Ancient Empires', attracted a smaller but dedicated audience.

So, what does this all mean? Well, it's a reminder that in the world of television, success is often fleeting and hard-fought. While Nine celebrated a victorious Sunday, the other networks will undoubtedly be strategizing to reclaim their share of the audience.

What do you think? Is Nine's dominance here to stay, or will the other networks find a way to rise to the top? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!