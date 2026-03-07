Madeline Schizas: Canadian Figure Skater's Viral University Assignment Extension at Olympics (2026)

In a heartwarming and humorous twist, Canadian figure skater Madeline Schizas, a student at McMaster University, managed to secure a university assignment extension during the Olympics, and it's all thanks to a viral Instagram post!

A unique plea for more time: The story began when Schizas, a 22-year-old from Oakville, Ontario, known for her witty humor, reached out to her sociology professor with a special request. She needed more time for her assignment due to a rather extraordinary scheduling conflict—competing in the Olympic Games! Schizas' email, shared on Instagram, read, "Wondering if I could get a short extension on this week's reflection. I was competing in the Olympic Games yesterday and thought it was due on Sunday, not Friday." But here's where it gets interesting...

Viral fame and academic flexibility: Just one day after posting her plea, Schizas' Instagram post went viral, capturing the attention of thousands. Her professor, understanding the unique circumstances, granted the extension. This decision sparked a wave of support and amusement among fellow students and social media users, many of whom were intrigued by the unusual reason for the deadline extension.

Schizas, with nearly 40,000 followers and counting, updated her fans about the successful outcome, adding a playful "LOLLLL I (heart) being a student-athlete." This lighthearted approach to a potentially stressful situation showcases Schizas' ability to navigate the demands of both her athletic and academic pursuits.

Balancing ice and academia: As a student-athlete, Schizas is set to graduate in May with a major in Environment and Society, a field she equates to environmental studies. Her experience highlights the challenges and triumphs of balancing a rigorous sport like figure skating with the demands of higher education. And this is the part most people miss—the behind-the-scenes struggles and triumphs of student-athletes.

This story raises an intriguing question: Should universities have more flexible policies for student-athletes, especially during major international competitions? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss the fine line between academic expectations and supporting our talented athletes!

