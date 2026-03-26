Madelaine Petsch Teases a Secret ’70s Horror Reboot - Which Classic Will She Remake? (2026)

Get ready, horror fans! Madelaine Petsch, fresh off her terrifying role in the reboot of 'The Strangers,' is hinting at her next big project – and it involves digging into the archives of '70s horror!

It seems our favorite scream queen isn't quite done with the genre that made her a household name. After facing down those chilling masked intruders in 'The Strangers,' Madelaine Petsch has revealed that she's got her eye on reviving a lesser-known gem from the 1970s. This isn't just any old flick; she's talking about a "deep cut" that she believes is ripe for a modern reimagining.

“There’s one film from the ’70s that I really want to remake, but I’m in the process of figuring that out so I don’t want to say it yet,” Petsch shared in a recent interview. “But I’m really excited about it if it happens. It’s so cool. I don’t know how no one’s remade it yet.”

But here's where it gets interesting... Petsch admits that this particular film isn't exactly mainstream. “It’s kind of like a deep cut though. I hadn’t heard about it until very recently, and then I watched it and I was like, ‘This is crazy! I have to remake this.’” This dedication to unearthing forgotten treasures is certainly commendable, but it also raises the question: will a niche film resonate with a wider audience?

For those of you who love a good horror deep dive, the possibilities are endless! When we think of un-remade '70s horror that could fit the bill, titles like the unsettling 'Tourist Trap,' the giallo-esque 'Alice Sweet Alice,' David Cronenberg's disturbing 'The Brood,' the psychological dread of 'Don't Look Now,' the atmospheric 'Let's Scare Jessica to Death,' or even the quirky villainy of 'The Abominable Dr. Phibes' all come to mind. Which of these do you think Petsch might be eyeing?

And this is the part most people miss... While Petsch is already planning her next horror conquest, her current chapter in the 'Strangers' saga is far from over. You can catch Madelaine Petsch making her final stand against the masked killers in 'The Strangers: Chapter 3,' which is set to hit theaters on February 6th.

So, what do you think? Is Madelaine Petsch onto something brilliant by reviving a forgotten '70s horror classic, or is it a risky move that might alienate a broader audience? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your predictions and your own favorite '70s horror deep cuts!