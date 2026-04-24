Madelaine Petsch on Ending 'The Strangers' Trilogy — Interview (2026)

Madelaine Petsch on the Impact of 'The Strangers' Trilogy - An Exclusive Interview

'The Strangers' trilogy has left an indelible mark on Madelaine Petsch, the actress and producer, who first encountered the chilling home-invasion thriller as a teenager. The film's impact was profound, reshaping her perception of fear and safety. 'It was one of the first films that genuinely unsettled and scared me to be alone in my home,' Petsch shared with IndieWire, ahead of the release of 'The Strangers: Chapter 3' on February 6th.

The 2008 Bryan Bertino masterpiece has an uncanny ability to captivate audiences, thanks to its senseless violence inspired by the Manson murders and other grisly homicides. Petsch describes the eerie image of three violent strangers suddenly knocking at your door as a haunting memory. 'This was a real-life thing that could actually happen,' she said, emphasizing the film's chilling realism.

The original script's open-ended nature, leaving the audience with a cliffhanger, intrigued Petsch. She wondered what happens after Liv Tyler's character opens her eyes, appreciating the room for interpretation. When Petsch was approached with the idea of three interconnected spinoff films in 2022, she was initially skeptical.

However, the 'Strangers' trilogy, developed by producer Courtney Solomon, was conceived as a single arc from the start. The films, directed by Renny Harlin, echo the visual and narrative language of the 2008 original, rather than extending its mythology. Petsch found this approach daring, creating a strategic act of restraint that makes the audience earn what comes next.

The trilogy was shot back-to-back, offering Petsch a unique opportunity to develop her character, Maya, over three feature-length films. This long-form design highlights the difference between film and television, a distinction Petsch is passionate about drawing in an industry that often blurs the lines.

Petsch's involvement in the trilogy's development was significant. She collaborated daily on rewrites, shot lists, and casting, eventually stepping into a producer role. This level of trust and creative input is what she values most in the horror genre, where risks are taken, and interesting characters thrive.

As for the future of 'The Strangers' trilogy, Petsch believes the characters are too captivating to retire permanently. 'These characters are innately creepy. They're great antagonists. They're great villains,' she said. 'I wouldn't be surprised if somebody else got inspired and wanted to make it again.'

'The Strangers: Chapter 3' is in theaters February 6th, from Lionsgate.