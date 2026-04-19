MAD Magazine's Late Night Take-Down: Which Hosts Escaped Unharmed? (2026)

MAD Magazine's latest issue takes a satirical jab at late-night TV hosts, but does it hit the mark? The cover, featuring Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers in a sleepover scenario, is a playful take on the current late-night landscape. However, the actual content falls short of the promise made by the cover art.

The issue is a compilation of recycled material, with a few fresh additions. The '38 Worst Things About Late Night TV' countdown is a dated and pointed critique, with references to David Letterman, Stephen Colbert's The Colbert Report, and now-defunct shows like Last Call with Carson Daly. The 'Spy vs. Spy' segment, with its grey spy, adds a new twist, but it's a minor deviation from the magazine's usual style.

The 'MAD Deconstructs' sections on The Colbert Report and The Daily Show are a nod to the past, and the 'Guest Types' and 'Eulogy for Colbert's Late Show' are the issue's highlights. The eulogy, in particular, is a clever and fresh take on Colbert's farewell season, with allusions to his charity auction and a Bad Bunny excerpt. The Fold-Ins, one of MAD's signature features, offer a unique and humorous perspective on the late-night hosts.

What's interesting is the selective targeting of certain hosts. Seth Meyers is included on the cover but barely mentioned inside, while John Oliver, despite being on the cover, receives no zingers. Bill Maher, a prominent late-night host, is notably absent from both the cover and the content, leaving a question mark over his perceived lack of relevance to MAD's satirical vision.

In my opinion, MAD Magazine's attempt to satirize late-night TV is a mixed bag. While the cover is a clever and playful take on the current late-night scene, the content fails to live up to its promise. The issue is a bit of a missed opportunity, as it could have offered a more comprehensive and insightful look at the late-night hosts and their shows. Perhaps MAD should consider a more diverse approach to its satire, ensuring that all late-night hosts, not just a select few, get a fair and funny treatment.