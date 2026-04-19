MAD Magazine's Late Night Take-Down: Which Hosts Escaped Unharmed? (2026)

MAD Magazine's latest issue takes a satirical jab at late-night TV hosts, but does it hit the mark? The cover, featuring Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers in a sleepover scenario, is a playful take on the current late-night landscape. However, the actual content falls short of the promise made by the cover art.

The issue is a compilation of recycled material, with a few fresh additions. The '38 Worst Things About Late Night TV' countdown is a dated and pointed critique, with references to David Letterman, Stephen Colbert's The Colbert Report, and now-defunct shows like Last Call with Carson Daly. The 'Spy vs. Spy' segment, with its grey spy, adds a new twist, but it's a minor deviation from the magazine's usual style.

See Also
Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Damon, and Will Ferrell: SNL's May LineupThe Neighborhood Series Finale: Weddings, Tears, and Farewells! | Full Recap and ReviewEric Stoltz: The Actor Who Almost Became a TV IconLisa Kudrow on 'The Sixth Friend' Label, Phoebe's Truth, and Aging in Hollywood

The 'MAD Deconstructs' sections on The Colbert Report and The Daily Show are a nod to the past, and the 'Guest Types' and 'Eulogy for Colbert's Late Show' are the issue's highlights. The eulogy, in particular, is a clever and fresh take on Colbert's farewell season, with allusions to his charity auction and a Bad Bunny excerpt. The Fold-Ins, one of MAD's signature features, offer a unique and humorous perspective on the late-night hosts.

See Also
'Rooster' Season 2 Renewed! Steve Carell's Hit HBO Comedy Returns - What to Expect

What's interesting is the selective targeting of certain hosts. Seth Meyers is included on the cover but barely mentioned inside, while John Oliver, despite being on the cover, receives no zingers. Bill Maher, a prominent late-night host, is notably absent from both the cover and the content, leaving a question mark over his perceived lack of relevance to MAD's satirical vision.

In my opinion, MAD Magazine's attempt to satirize late-night TV is a mixed bag. While the cover is a clever and playful take on the current late-night scene, the content fails to live up to its promise. The issue is a bit of a missed opportunity, as it could have offered a more comprehensive and insightful look at the late-night hosts and their shows. Perhaps MAD should consider a more diverse approach to its satire, ensuring that all late-night hosts, not just a select few, get a fair and funny treatment.

MAD Magazine's Late Night Take-Down: Which Hosts Escaped Unharmed? (2026)

References

Top Articles
Top 10 Most-Read Chicago Cubs Articles of 2025 | BCB Year in Review
Nigel Owens' Top 4 Rugby Captains: A Referee's Perspective
Top 10 WWE & AEW Promos and Moments of 2025 | Cageside Seats Highlights
Latest Posts
NC Flu Surge: What You Need to Know About the Subclade K Variant
Baby Turtles Freeze Alive: Mesmerizing BBC Footage with David Attenborough
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Gregorio Kreiger

Last Updated:

Views: 5893

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gregorio Kreiger

Birthday: 1994-12-18

Address: 89212 Tracey Ramp, Sunside, MT 08453-0951

Phone: +9014805370218

Job: Customer Designer

Hobby: Mountain biking, Orienteering, Hiking, Sewing, Backpacking, Mushroom hunting, Backpacking

Introduction: My name is Gregorio Kreiger, I am a tender, brainy, enthusiastic, combative, agreeable, gentle, gentle person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.