macOS 27: Apple's Liquid Glass Design Gets a Makeover for Readability (2026)

Apple's upcoming macOS 27 update is set to address a design choice that has divided users and critics alike: the Liquid Glass interface. This translucent design element, introduced with iOS 26 and macOS 26, aimed to enhance readability by allowing users to see through menu items to the content behind. However, it seems that Liquid Glass hasn't quite lived up to Apple's expectations, particularly on the Mac. The issue lies in the difficulty of reading certain menu items on a Mac's display, which contrasts with the ease of reading on Apple's smaller devices like the iPhone and iPad. This discrepancy has led Apple to re-evaluate and refine the Liquid Glass design in macOS 27, ensuring it aligns more closely with the original vision of the design team. The goal is to make the interface more coherent and user-friendly without sacrificing the unique visual appeal that Liquid Glass offers. This adjustment is a strategic move by Apple to strike a balance between innovation and usability, addressing a key concern raised by users and critics. As the company prepares for its annual WWDC event in June, it's clear that Apple is committed to continuous improvement and user satisfaction, even if it means revisiting and refining existing design choices.

macOS 27: Apple's Liquid Glass Design Gets a Makeover for Readability (2026)

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