Macklin Celebrini: The Rising Star of the Milan Cortina Olympics (2026)

Macklin Celebrini is no longer just a rising star—he’s becoming the face of hockey’s future. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is a 19-year-old really ready to carry the torch in a post-Crosby, post-McDavid world? Let’s dive in.

Before Team Canada hit the ice for their first practice at the Milan Cortina Olympics, two figures emerged from the tunnel, stealing the spotlight. There was Connor McDavid, the undisputed king of hockey, all business as he tested the fresh ice. And then there was Celebrini, the NHL sophomore, casually snapping pucks off the crossbar like it was just another day at the rink. At that moment, the question lingered: Could this teenager hold his own among legends?

Celebrini’s journey to this stage is nothing short of remarkable. At just 19, he’s already a force in his second NHL season, sitting fourth in league points. To put it in perspective, he wasn’t even four years old when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in 2010. Yet here he is, not just at the Olympics, but dominating alongside the best of the best. And this is the part most people miss: His rise isn’t just about talent—it’s about an unshakable belief in himself.

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Three games into the tournament, the answer to that lingering question is crystal clear. McDavid and Celebrini have combined for 15 points, but it’s the kid from North Vancouver who’s stealing the show. With six points and a confidence that belies his age, Celebrini isn’t just a breakout star—he’s the heir apparent. McDavid himself calls him ‘a dog on a bone,’ and Canadian forward Sam Bennett praises his ‘ice in his veins’ mentality. But what’s truly striking is Celebrini’s quiet self-assurance. When asked if he’s surprised by his own success, his response is telling: ‘I believe in myself. I believe in the work I’ve put in.’

This confidence was on full display in Milan when he scored on a penalty shot against France. After being hauled down on a breakaway, Celebrini didn’t hesitate. He executed a slick backhand fake, followed by a precise forehand shot—a move so elite, even Brandon Hagel admitted, ‘I don’t have that in my bag.’ Head coach Jon Cooper didn’t even need to think twice about letting him take the shot. ‘I would have been booed out of the building if I didn’t let him shoot,’ he quipped.

But Celebrini’s rise isn’t without its debates. Is he truly ready to lead the next generation of hockey? While Crosby himself vouched for Celebrini’s place on the team months ago, his Olympic performance has shifted the narrative. He’s no longer just a worthy addition—he’s one of Canada’s best players. Yet, some might argue that his age and limited experience could be a liability in high-pressure moments. What do you think? Is Celebrini the future of hockey, or is it too soon to crown him?

One thing’s for sure: Celebrini isn’t just playing the game—he’s redefining it. And whether you’re a believer or a skeptic, his story is one worth watching. So, here’s the question for you: Is Macklin Celebrini the real deal, or is the hype getting ahead of itself? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!