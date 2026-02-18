Macclesfield FC's Stunning FA Cup Upset: Owner's Emotional Promise to Players (2026)

In an unexpected turn of events, Macclesfield FC's owner, Rob Smethurst, found himself emotionally charged during a post-match interview after his team pulled off a stunning victory against the reigning FA Cup champions, Crystal Palace. In a moment that many would describe as a fairytale outcome, Smethurst made an exciting promise to his players: a celebratory trip to Ibiza.

Rob Smethurst’s journey with Macclesfield FC began in a rather unconventional way. He stumbled upon the club while browsing property listings on Rightmove and decided to purchase it during what he humorously referred to as a "four-day bender" of festivities. Fast forward to now, under his leadership, the club has achieved one of the most unforgettable upsets in FA Cup history by defeating Crystal Palace with a score of 2-1.

This victory is especially noteworthy considering that Macclesfield FC is positioned an astonishing 117 places lower than their Premier League rivals in the English football hierarchy. This disparity amplifies the significance of their triumph, making it a remarkable story that few could have foreseen when the draw for the match was announced.

As the news of their victory spreads through the football community, Macclesfield’s name will undoubtedly be remembered alongside other legendary underdog tales in the annals of the FA Cup.

During an interview with TNT Sports' Jules Breach, Smethurst shared his overwhelming emotions, saying, "It's unbelievable scenes. I have no words. It's the stuff of dreams! To see everyone run out onto the pitch shows how much it means to everyone. When I bought the club five years ago, I never imagined this could happen."

He continued with a lighthearted reflection on his unorthodox purchasing method: "I bought it from Rightmove after four days drinking, and look where we are now. I've already planned the Ibiza trip with the boys. Not right now, but definitely (at the end of the season). It's Palace, an absolutely quality team; I was thinking 6-0, 7-0, but I've never seen anything like this. The players were insane. It's a special moment for not just me, but the fans, the community, to put Macclesfield back on the map after it went under."

The excitement surrounding the match was palpable, particularly for Macclesfield's captain, Paul Dawson, who scored the opening goal with a powerful header from a corner taken by Luke Duffy just before halftime. Following that, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled the lead in the 60th minute, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

On the opposing side, Crystal Palace, who recently celebrated their first major trophy by overcoming Manchester City at Wembley in May, fought hard in the final moments of the game. Despite having seasoned players like Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton on the field and introducing their record £35 million signing Brennan Johnson at halftime, they were unable to turn the tide in their favor.

The tension escalated when Yeremy Pino scored from a free-kick in the 90th minute, leading to a nail-biting finish. However, Macclesfield’s defense held firm during six minutes of added time, allowing ecstatic supporters to flood the pitch at the final whistle.

This match not only marks a monumental achievement for Macclesfield FC but also raises intriguing questions about what it takes for an underdog to triumph against the odds.