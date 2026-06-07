M62 Traffic Chaos: Emergency Work Causes Long Delays Near Junction 27 - Live Updates (2026)

M62 Chaos: Emergency Repairs Spark Long Delays

The M62 is currently facing significant disruptions due to emergency work, causing a traffic nightmare for commuters. This comes as a surprise, especially after the recent flooding issues in the area.

The work is focused near junction 27, with two lanes closed on the eastbound carriageway. This has resulted in lengthy delays, with traffic stretching back to Hartshead Moor services. Our traffic partner, Inrix, reports "long delays and two lanes closed due to emergency repairs on M62 Eastbound at J27 M621 (Gildersome)."

But here's where it gets controversial: the exact duration of the work remains unknown. This uncertainty adds to the frustration of drivers already dealing with the aftermath of the floods.

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of such disruptions goes beyond the immediate traffic jam. It affects businesses, commuters' schedules, and can even impact emergency services' response times.

As the situation unfolds, we'll keep you updated. Stay tuned for the latest news and be sure to sign up for our newsletter to receive breaking news alerts.

Update: As of 13:31, only one lane remains closed, but heavy congestion persists past junction 26.

Update: At 12:45, our map shows the extent of the queues, highlighting the significant impact of the lane closures.

Update: As of 12:27, traffic cameras indicate a build-up of vehicles due to the ongoing lane restrictions.

So, what do you think? Are these emergency repairs necessary, or could better planning have prevented this chaos? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

M62 Traffic Chaos: Emergency Work Causes Long Delays Near Junction 27 - Live Updates (2026)

References

Top Articles
Laces' Bench Brigade: Unrivaled's Secret Champions?
Meet Katherine Bennell-Pegg: Australia's First Astronaut & 2026 Australian of the Year
Y-3 Men's Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear Collection | Paris Fashion Week
Latest Posts
Paddy Pimblett's Emotional Reaction: Overcoming Defeat and Eye Pokes
River Island Closes 18 More UK Stores: What’s Next for the High Street Giant?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Melvina Ondricka

Last Updated:

Views: 6710

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (48 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Melvina Ondricka

Birthday: 2000-12-23

Address: Suite 382 139 Shaniqua Locks, Paulaborough, UT 90498

Phone: +636383657021

Job: Dynamic Government Specialist

Hobby: Kite flying, Watching movies, Knitting, Model building, Reading, Wood carving, Paintball

Introduction: My name is Melvina Ondricka, I am a helpful, fancy, friendly, innocent, outstanding, courageous, thoughtful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.