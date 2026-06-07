M62 Traffic Chaos: Emergency Work Causes Long Delays Near Junction 27 - Live Updates (2026)

M62 Chaos: Emergency Repairs Spark Long Delays

The M62 is currently facing significant disruptions due to emergency work, causing a traffic nightmare for commuters. This comes as a surprise, especially after the recent flooding issues in the area.

The work is focused near junction 27, with two lanes closed on the eastbound carriageway. This has resulted in lengthy delays, with traffic stretching back to Hartshead Moor services. Our traffic partner, Inrix, reports "long delays and two lanes closed due to emergency repairs on M62 Eastbound at J27 M621 (Gildersome)."

But here's where it gets controversial: the exact duration of the work remains unknown. This uncertainty adds to the frustration of drivers already dealing with the aftermath of the floods.

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of such disruptions goes beyond the immediate traffic jam. It affects businesses, commuters' schedules, and can even impact emergency services' response times.

As the situation unfolds, we'll keep you updated. Stay tuned for the latest news and be sure to sign up for our newsletter to receive breaking news alerts.

Update: As of 13:31, only one lane remains closed, but heavy congestion persists past junction 26.

Update: At 12:45, our map shows the extent of the queues, highlighting the significant impact of the lane closures.

Update: As of 12:27, traffic cameras indicate a build-up of vehicles due to the ongoing lane restrictions.

So, what do you think? Are these emergency repairs necessary, or could better planning have prevented this chaos? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!