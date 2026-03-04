M60 Motorway Chaos: Crash Causes Hour-Long Delays on First Day After Half Term (2026)

Motorway Mayhem: A Crash Course in Rush Hour Chaos

Imagine starting your week with a traffic nightmare! A major motorway, the M60 near Stockport, has become a gridlock after a crash, causing hour-long delays for commuters on the first day back after a well-deserved break. But here's where it gets controversial...

The collision, which occurred around 7:15 am, resulted in the closure of two lanes, creating severe queues and major disruptions for drivers returning to work. The closures are reported to be between Junction 1 and Junction 27, with queues stretching back to Junction 23.

And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the immediate impact. The aftermath of such incidents can have a ripple effect, causing delays and frustration for miles. In this case, the M60 chaos is just one piece of a larger puzzle, as similar incidents have occurred on other motorways recently.

For instance, the M3 was shut down yesterday due to a severe police incident, causing disruptions between Junction 3 and Junction 4. And on Saturday night, the M40 came to a standstill after a horrific crash involving a motorbike and a car.

These incidents highlight the vulnerability of our transport networks and the potential for chaos when things go wrong. It's a reminder that even a minor collision can have major consequences, especially during peak hours.

So, what's your take on this? Are these incidents an inevitable part of our modern transport systems, or is there more we can do to prevent such chaos? Share your thoughts and let's spark a discussion!

Remember, it's not just about the delays; it's about the impact on our daily lives and the resilience of our infrastructure.

Stay tuned for more updates, and let's navigate this together!

