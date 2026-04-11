M6 Motorway Chaos: Serious Crash Causes Major Delays - Live Updates (2026)

Breaking News: M6 Traffic Chaos! A Serious Collision Shuts Down the Motorway

A major incident has unfolded on the M6, causing significant disruption and raising safety concerns.

The M6 motorway has come to a standstill this morning following a serious collision. National Highways has confirmed the closure of a section of this busy motorway, with emergency services rushing to the scene. The incident occurred between Junction 6 (Birmingham) and Junction 7 (Great Barr) in the early hours of Monday, January 26.

But here's where it gets controversial... While the carriageway has reopened, the M6 northbound exit slip at Junction J7 remains closed as of 7 am. This live blog will keep you updated with the latest developments.

Location of the Crash:

The crash site is indicated by a black line on the map below, showing the area of slow-moving traffic.

When Will the Incident Clear?

National Highways estimates that the crash scene will be cleared between 10:15 and 10:30 am. However, this is just an estimate, and the exact time remains unknown.

Good Morning and Welcome to the Live Blog:

My name is Lauran O'Toole, and I'll be your guide through this breaking news story. Let's dive into the details.

M6 Update:

The M6 has reopened, but the slip road at Junction J7 remains closed for emergency repairs. National Highways reports no significant delays approaching the area.

What Do We Know So Far?

The M6 in the West Midlands is closed northbound between Junctions 6 and 7 due to a serious collision. This incident has triggered a large-scale emergency response, with West Midlands Police taking the lead on the investigation.

National Highways traffic officers are on the scene, managing the full carriageway closures and traffic control measures.

The road has been shut for over four hours, and an exact reopening time is yet to be determined.

And this is the part most people miss... The extent of injuries resulting from the collision is still unknown, adding an element of uncertainty to the situation.

Road Remains Closed:

The M6 remains shut northbound following the serious overnight crash. An estimated reopening time of 6:30 am has been given, but this is not an exact time.

Delays are expected as traffic increases during the morning rush hour.

Investigation Update:

National Highways confirms that West Midlands Police are now leading the investigation into the crash. The motorway remains closed northbound.

Motorway Closure Duration:

Google Traffic maps indicate that the motorway is expected to remain closed until at least 6:30 am on Monday morning. This could cause significant queues during the morning rush hour, and National Highways urges drivers to avoid the M6 between these junctions if possible.

Police-Led Response:

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene, but West Midlands Police are coordinating the response, according to National Highways. The nature and severity of any injuries are still unknown, with National Highways describing the incident as 'serious.'

Diversion Route:

For those affected by the closure, the recommended diversion route is as follows:

Exit the M6 at Junction 6 and join the A38(M) Aston Expressway.

Continue southbound on the A38(M) and exit at Dartmouth Circus.

Join the A4540 westbound (Newtown Middleway).

Turn onto the A34 northbound at Newtown Row.

Continue on the A34 northbound to rejoin the M6 at Junction 7.

Stay Tuned:

This live blog will provide ongoing updates as the situation develops. Remember to drive safely and stay informed.

Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on the incident and the potential impact on commuters? Share your comments and let's discuss!