M6 Lorry Fire: Hour-Long Delays & 8 Miles of Queues! | Live Updates (2026)

M6 LIVE: Traffic Grinds to a Halt as Fire Engulfs Lorry - Real-Time Updates

A fiery incident on the M6 has brought traffic to a standstill, causing massive delays for drivers.

The southbound stretch of the motorway between junctions 19 and 18 was initially affected, with all traffic held in place. This stretch connects Knutsford and Middlewich, and the delay was particularly noticeable for those heading south.

The cause of the fire was a HGV, and the smoke billowing from the vehicle was captured by cameras. Firefighters were on the scene, battling the blaze and ensuring the safety of those nearby.

But here's where it gets controversial... Some drivers reported that the fire was not as severe as initially reported, and that the smoke was more of a nuisance than a major hazard. Others, however, were grateful for the swift response of the emergency services.

The two lanes that were closed have since been reopened, but congestion remains in the area. There are still around eight miles of traffic queuing up to the incident, causing delays of up to an hour. National Highways has confirmed that the fire has been extinguished, and recovery work is underway.

And this is the part most people miss... While the fire was contained, the aftermath has caused significant disruption to the M6. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the potential consequences of vehicle fires. It also highlights the need for efficient emergency response systems to minimize the impact on daily commutes.

Stay tuned to our live blog for the latest updates on this developing story. And don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below. Do you think the response to the fire was adequate? Or is there more that could have been done to minimize the disruption?