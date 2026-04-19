M6 Cumbria Reopens Early: New Bridge Construction Timelapse (2026)

M6 in Cumbria Reopens Early: A Triumph of Engineering

The M6 motorway in Cumbria has been reopened ahead of schedule, thanks to the installation of a new Clifton railway bridge. This impressive feat of engineering showcases the dedication and hard work of hundreds of individuals involved in the project.

The bridge replacement, part of a £60 million investment in the West Coast Main Line, required a road closure between junctions 39 and 40 for the entire weekend. Initially set to reopen at 05:00 GMT on Monday, the road was unexpectedly reopened at 16:00, 13 hours early.

Christian Irwin, Network Rail North West and Central director, praised the team's efforts, stating, 'Our focus now turns to final bridge checks before we reinstate the tracks, overhead power lines, and signalling systems so we can fully reopen the West Coast Main Line by 05:00 on Thursday.'

This project faced challenges, including the closure of the motorway last weekend for the demolition of the old bridge, which caused disruptions and diversions through rural roads. Steve Mason, National Highways programme delivery manager, acknowledged the complexity of the operation, emphasizing the rarity of such extended closures on the M6.

Despite the initial challenges, the early reopening of the M6 is a testament to the team's expertise and efficiency. Railway teams will now focus on installing new tracks and reconnecting overhead power lines and signalling systems, ensuring a seamless return to normal operations.