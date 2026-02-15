M5 Traffic Delays: Lane Closure at Junction 11 Causes New Year's Day Chaos (2026)

New Year's Day travel blues? If you were hitting the road on January 1st in Gloucestershire, listen up! A lane closure on the M5 caused headaches for drivers, and here's what you need to know.

Specifically, the northbound exit slip road at Junction 11 (that's the one for Gloucester and Cirencester) was partially blocked. The culprit? A broken-down vehicle, unfortunately. While reports suggest traffic was "coping well", that's often code for "expect delays, especially during peak times." No one wants to start the year stuck in traffic!

The traffic monitoring service Inrix confirmed the situation, stating: "M5 Northbound lane closed on exit slip road due to broken down vehicle at J11A A417 (Gloucester / Cirencester ). Traffic is coping well." So, while things weren't at a standstill, the disruption definitely added extra time to journeys. This incident was first reported around 11:00 AM, and the delays persisted throughout the day.

But here's where it gets controversial... While authorities often downplay the severity of traffic incidents to avoid panic, even minor delays can snowball, especially on busy travel days. Some drivers might argue that "coping well" is a subjective term, and what constitutes an acceptable delay varies from person to person. Someone rushing to a family gathering will likely feel the impact more keenly than someone taking a leisurely drive.

And this is the part most people miss... It's crucial to remember that even with real-time updates, unforeseen circumstances can always arise. Planning ahead, checking your vehicle before a long journey, and allowing extra travel time are always good practices, especially during holidays. Consider alternative routes if possible.

So, what do you think? Was the impact of this lane closure accurately represented? Have you experienced similar situations where official reports seemed to downplay the actual delays? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below! Did you get caught in this traffic, and if so, how did it affect your plans? Let's start a conversation!