M4 Traffic: Berkshire Motorway Re-opened Between J10 and J11 (2026)

Imagine being stuck in gridlock for two nights straight, all because a fallen tree took out an electricity tower. That's exactly what happened on the M4 motorway in Berkshire, just outside Reading, causing massive disruptions for commuters and residents alike. But here's where it gets even more chaotic: this wasn't the first time this stretch of the motorway faced closures this week. After a high-speed police chase crash on Tuesday, February 17, the M4 was already dealing with intermittent shutdowns for emergency repairs. Fast forward to Tuesday evening, and the motorway was shut down again—this time in both directions between Junction 10 (Wokingham) and Junction 11 (Reading)—as crews raced to fix the damaged electricity pylon. And this is the part most people miss: residents living near the pylon in Eden Way, Hatch Farm Way, and Russell Way were evacuated from their homes as a precaution, adding another layer of disruption to an already stressful situation.

The saga continued through Wednesday, February 18, with the motorway remaining closed as workers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) battled to secure the tower. Here’s where it gets controversial: SSEN advised approximately nine families to evacuate their homes on Wednesday afternoon, offering them alternative accommodation. While safety is paramount, the decision to displace residents raises questions about the balance between precaution and practicality. A spokesperson for SSEN emphasized their focus on safety, stating, 'Our teams are carrying out immediate works to secure the damaged electricity tower. With high winds forecast, the complex repairs over the carriageway will proceed when conditions are safer for our staff working at height.'

National Highways provided regular updates throughout the ordeal, assuring the public that the motorway would reopen as soon as possible. Finally, this morning (February 19), the M4 was reopened in both directions between Junction 10 and Junction 11, with SSEN confirming that the pylon repairs were complete. National Highways thanked drivers for their patience, acknowledging the inconvenience but stressing that safety was the top priority. But here’s a thought-provoking question: In situations like these, where does the line between necessary precaution and overreaction lie? Should residents have been evacuated, or could the situation have been managed differently? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!