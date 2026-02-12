M3 Motorway Chaos: Emergency Bridge Repairs Cause 60-Minute Delays in Hampshire (2026)

Motorists, brace yourselves for a frustrating commute! A major motorway shutdown is causing chaos in Hampshire, with the M3 closed for urgent bridge repairs. This unexpected closure has triggered significant delays, leaving drivers fuming.

The westbound stretch between Junction 12 (Allbrook) and Junction 13 (Eastleigh) has ground to a halt, with reports of delays reaching a whopping 60 minutes. National Highways is urging drivers to steer clear of this route if possible.

And here's where it gets tricky: the diversion route via Allbrook Way, Twyford Road, and Leigh Road is also heavily congested, adding to the travel woes. It's a double whammy for commuters!

But there's a silver lining: experts are swiftly addressing the bridge repairs, ensuring the motorway's swift return to normalcy. Motorists are advised to stay updated and plan their journeys accordingly, allowing extra time to navigate the detours.

Are these emergency repairs a necessary evil, or could they have been avoided with better infrastructure maintenance? Share your thoughts below!