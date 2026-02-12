M3 Motorway Chaos: Emergency Bridge Repairs Cause 60-Minute Delays in Hampshire (2026)

Motorists, brace yourselves for a frustrating commute! A major motorway shutdown is causing chaos in Hampshire, with the M3 closed for urgent bridge repairs. This unexpected closure has triggered significant delays, leaving drivers fuming.

The westbound stretch between Junction 12 (Allbrook) and Junction 13 (Eastleigh) has ground to a halt, with reports of delays reaching a whopping 60 minutes. National Highways is urging drivers to steer clear of this route if possible.

See Also
Isle of Wight Saturday Travel & Traffic Updates: What You Need to KnowLlandudno Hotel Collapse: Workers Struggle After Sudden ClosureMorning Rush Hour Delays on London Tube and Overground - Live UpdatesIconic Australian Lookout Temporarily Closed: The Impact of Overtourism

And here's where it gets tricky: the diversion route via Allbrook Way, Twyford Road, and Leigh Road is also heavily congested, adding to the travel woes. It's a double whammy for commuters!

See Also
Former Lloyds Bank in Littleport Granted Grade II Listed Status: A Rare Thatched Commercial Building

But there's a silver lining: experts are swiftly addressing the bridge repairs, ensuring the motorway's swift return to normalcy. Motorists are advised to stay updated and plan their journeys accordingly, allowing extra time to navigate the detours.

Are these emergency repairs a necessary evil, or could they have been avoided with better infrastructure maintenance? Share your thoughts below!

M3 Motorway Chaos: Emergency Bridge Repairs Cause 60-Minute Delays in Hampshire (2026)

References

Top Articles
Kosovo's Political Crisis: Snap Election to End Deadlock
Unseen Steptoe and Son Christmas Script: A Blast from the Past
The Unstoppable Rassie Erasmus: How One Coach Revolutionized Rugby
Latest Posts
Two Years On: Vulnerable People Trapped in Unsafe Supported Housing in England
Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - London Derby Drama
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Terrell Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 5877

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terrell Hackett

Birthday: 1992-03-17

Address: Suite 453 459 Gibson Squares, East Adriane, AK 71925-5692

Phone: +21811810803470

Job: Chief Representative

Hobby: Board games, Rock climbing, Ghost hunting, Origami, Kabaddi, Mushroom hunting, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Terrell Hackett, I am a gleaming, brainy, courageous, helpful, healthy, cooperative, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.