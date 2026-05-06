M25 Chaos: 2-Hour Delays Near Heathrow Airport After Multiple Crashes | Latest Traffic Updates (2026)

M25 Traffic: Chaos at Heathrow Airport as Multiple Crashes Spark 2-Hour Delay

M25 Traffic: Chaos at Heathrow Airport as Multiple Crashes Spark 2-Hour Delay

The M25, London's orbital motorway, was the scene of a major traffic nightmare on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, as multiple crashes caused significant delays for commuters. The morning rush hour was particularly disrupted, with two separate collisions on the M25 clockwise in Surrey, resulting in travel chaos for motorists.

The first crash occurred between J9 Leatherhead and J10 Cobham, followed by a second incident between J10 and J11 Chertsey. These collisions led to congestion and delays of up to 120 minutes between Junction 8 (Reigate) and Junction 11 (Chertsey).

But here's where it gets controversial... The National Highways reported that one lane was closed between J9 Leatherhead and J10 Cobham, with two of the four lanes remaining shut between J10 and J11. This sparked debates among commuters about the effectiveness of the emergency services' response and the potential impact on journey times.

And this is the part most people miss... The congestion from these incidents extended beyond the M25, affecting nearby areas like London Heathrow Airport. The map below illustrates the severe congestion near the airport, highlighting the challenges faced by drivers and the need for improved traffic management strategies.

Map Shows Severe Congestion Near London Heathrow Airport

The dark red line on the map indicates the significant congestion on the M25, with delays of up to two hours reported between J8 and J11. The emergency services were seen managing a collision between junctions 10 and 11, where two lanes remained closed, further exacerbating the situation.

Where Did the Crashes Take Place?

The first crash occurred between J9 Leatherhead and J10 Cobham on the M25 clockwise. A second crash took place between J10 and J11 Chertsey, causing further disruption to the morning commute.

Three Lanes Closed Due to Accident

An additional incident involved an accident between two cars and a van on the M25 clockwise before J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange), resulting in the closure of three lanes and congestion extending to J8 (Reigate).

National Highways Issue Update

In an update, National Highways confirmed that one lane was closed between J9 Leatherhead and J10 Cobham, with two of the four lanes remaining shut between J10 and J11. This information sparked further discussions about the impact of lane closures and the need for real-time traffic updates.

Another Incident Reported Near Heathrow

Adding to the chaos, another incident was reported along the M25 near London Heathrow Airport, with three lanes blocked due to a stalled skip lorry. This further delayed commuters and highlighted the ongoing challenges in managing traffic flow on the M25.

Delays Hit Two Hours

The delays between J8 and J11 reached two hours, causing significant frustration among drivers. The emergency services' efforts to manage the collisions and clear the lanes were praised, but questions remained about the effectiveness of the response and the potential for further incidents.

Lane Reopens with 90-Minute Delays

Despite the initial chaos, some progress was made as the lane between J9 and J10 reopened, albeit with 90-minute delays. However, the lane between J10 and J11 remained closed for recovery, causing ongoing disruptions for commuters.

Map Shows Congestion Near Heathrow Airport

The map below provides a visual representation of the congestion near London Heathrow Airport, illustrating the impact of the M25 incidents on the surrounding areas. The dark red line indicates the severe congestion, with delays and congestion extending beyond the motorway.

Congestion Near London Heathrow Airport

In conclusion, the M25 traffic chaos on February 11, 2026, was a stark reminder of the challenges faced by commuters in London. The multiple crashes and lane closures caused significant delays and congestion, impacting not only the M25 but also nearby areas like Heathrow Airport. As the situation unfolded, questions were raised about the effectiveness of the emergency services' response and the need for improved traffic management strategies to prevent similar incidents in the future.