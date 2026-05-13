M2 Collision: Live Updates and Lane Closures (2026)

M2 Collision: Live Updates as Two Lanes Are Blocked

Expect delays this morning, March 3, after reports of a collision on the M2. Drivers are urged to proceed with extra caution while the scene is being cleared, as lanes one and two are currently impassable.

The crash occurred at the northern entry to the M2, just beyond York Street.

Belfast Live has reached out to emergency services for additional details.

Separately, a car breakdown around 8:20 a.m. has affected traffic just after J1 Fortwilliam, contributing to slower conditions on the M2 extending toward Greencastle.

We’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available. Follow this blog for ongoing updates.

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09:27 Rob Currell

Traffic updates from NI Traffic Watch indicate the incident remains active.

As of 9:20 a.m., responders are still managing the scene and directing motorists to approach with caution until it’s cleared.

09:12 Rob Currell

PSNI has responded to Belfast Live with a comment on the incident.

A spokesperson stated: “This was a damage-only collision, with police assisting in traffic control for both reports.” The blog is covering the initial crash and the separate breakdown.

Continue following for further developments.

09:05 Rob Currell

Emergency services are on scene near the Duncrue Street junction, with two lanes cordoned off as responders work.

An image captured shortly after 9 a.m. shows the area with lanes blocked while the situation is being addressed.

Belfast Live has requested comment from emergency services.

08:39 Rob Currell

Greencastle traffic is building this morning, with a view of junction two.

08:31 Rob Currell

A second incident on the M2 is adding to the disruption: a broken-down vehicle is blocking lane one (city bound) just after J1 Fort William, causing delays along the M2 to Greencastle.

08:27 Rob Currell

Authorities are on the M2. High-visibility personnel are present following reports of a collision.

The accompanying image shows the M2 at Duncrue Street North (0B14) shortly after 8:20 a.m.