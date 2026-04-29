M1 Drainage Defect: What's Causing the Delays in Bedfordshire? (2026)

M1 Bedfordshire's drainage defect remains unfixed, causing ongoing lane closures and speed limits. Engineers continue to investigate the issue, with water pumping from the central reservation to maintain lane access. Despite inquiries, National Highways has not disclosed the nature or cause of the defect. The hard shoulder is open as a live lane, and drivers are advised to exercise patience and caution. This story highlights the challenges of infrastructure maintenance and the importance of timely repairs.

M1 Drainage Defect: What's Causing the Delays in Bedfordshire? (2026)

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