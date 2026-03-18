Lyon Park Private School Enrollment Limbo: What's Next for Tyndale Christian School? (2026)

Imagine a private school operating with double the number of students it’s officially allowed to have—and no one seems to know how to fix it. That’s the bizarre situation unfolding at Tyndale Christian School in Lyon Park, where administrative red tape has left everyone scratching their heads. But here’s where it gets even more confusing: the Arlington County Board recently extended a permit allowing only 40 students, despite the school already enrolling 80. How did this happen? And this is the part most people miss—it’s all tied to a tangled web of overlapping permits and mismatched review dates.

Earlier this month, the County Board renewed an existing use permit (https://meetings.arlingtonva.us/CountyBoard/Documents/DownloadFileBytes/_1%20-%20Board%20Report%20(Final)%20-%2030355252%20UPER24-00005%20USE%20PERMIT%20REVIEW%20FOR%20A%20.pdf?documentType=1&meetingId=2647&itemId=57121&publishId=83018&isSection=False&isAttachment=True) for Tyndale Christian School at 716 N. Barton Street, capping enrollment at 40 students. The catch? The school has been operating with 80 students for months. ‘We were very confused,’ admitted Anne Bodine, Vice President of Development for the Lyon Park Citizens Association (https://lyonpark.org/), during the Dec. 16 Board meeting (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PwDEaNpmkE). She wasn’t alone—even Board member Maureen Coffey acknowledged, ‘This has been a little confusing.’

Here’s the timeline that led to this mess: In June 2024, the Board approved a six-month permit for 40 students, then renewed it in December 2024 until December 2025. But in January 2025, they amended the permit to double enrollment to 80 (https://www.arlnow.com/2025/01/28/lyon-village-private-school-doubles-enrollment-cap-despite-some-concerns/), scheduling its review for July 2026—months out of sync with the original permit’s review date. ‘We didn’t even know there were two use permits running concurrently,’ Bodine said, highlighting the chaos.

And this is where it gets controversial: Why extend a 40-student permit when the school is already at 80? Coffey admitted Board members were unsure how to proceed before the Dec. 16 vote. Ultimately, they extended the main permit to July 2026, aligning it with the amendment’s review date. This move could set the stage for a permanent enrollment cap—whether it stays at 80, increases, or decreases. ‘We’ll clean that up this summer and make it easier to understand,’ Coffey promised.

But the confusion doesn’t end there. The Lyon Park Citizens Association, while supportive of the Dec. 16 decision, wants guarantees for smoother processes in the future. ‘Approve this with no changes, but commit to a few conditions,’ Bodine urged the Board. One key request? Notify the association by May about recommendations for the July meeting. County planner Cedric Southerland agreed to reach out in late April or early May.

Tyndale Christian School, serving kindergarten through eighth grade, originally sought approval for 135 students. However, neighborhood concerns about parking and noise led to the lower cap. During the January hearing, school officials argued 80 students was the ‘bare minimum’ for viability. Yet, when the expansion was approved, neighbors voiced worries about parking, noise, and lack of communication from the school. Board members warned school leaders to address these issues or risk a reduced cap later.

Here’s the kicker: The Lyon Park Citizens Association was divided on the expansion, narrowly voting to support the 40-student cap. Bodine noted the association plans to study the situation further before offering an updated recommendation next summer. ‘We didn’t have time to gather neighbor input for an informed review,’ she explained.

Located in the 700 block of N. Barton Street, the school occupies the former Bloss Memorial Free Will Baptist Church, nestled in a single-family neighborhood north of Pershing Drive. While the Board aims to resolve the confusion by next summer, the question remains: Will the school’s enrollment cap reflect community needs, or will this administrative limbo persist? What do you think? Should the school be allowed to keep 80 students, or is 40 a fair compromise? Let us know in the comments—this debate is far from over.