Lynley Reboot: Why No Norfolk Accents? | BBC Drama Analysis (2026)

The BBC's reboot of the beloved police drama 'Lynley' has a curious detail that might have slipped past you. The new adaptation, set in the picturesque 'tricounty' area of Norfolk, Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire, features a unique challenge: the absence of Norfolk accents. Despite the show's setting, not a single character, from the police force to local shop owners, speaks with a distinct Norfolk twang. This is a notable oversight, as the original novels by Elizabeth George, which the series is based on, do not take place in Norfolk. The production, which took place in Ireland, could have incorporated more local accents to enhance the show's authenticity. While the lack of Norfolk accents might not be a deal-breaker for most viewers, it does raise questions about the show's commitment to its setting. The show's creators could have added a touch of local flavor to make it more unique and grounded, especially since the region's distinct accent and scenery are integral to the story. Despite this, 'Lynley' remains a solid addition to the cozy crime genre, offering a blend of beautiful landscapes, a mismatched policing duo, and intriguing crimes to solve.

Lynley Reboot: Why No Norfolk Accents? | BBC Drama Analysis (2026)

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