Luula by Sokolova: A Latvian Birch Sensory Table — Design, Learning, and Growth (2026)

Luula, a table like no other, is a masterpiece born from the fusion of Latvian birch and childhood dreams. But what makes this creation truly remarkable is its ability to capture the essence of nature and childhood, transforming it into a functional work of art.

Designed by Inga Sokolova, Luula is a sensory table that takes its inspiration from the tranquil and wise embrace of nature in Latvia. The table's origin story begins in the birch forests, where the trees, shaped by the changing seasons and the Baltic Sea's gentle breath, impart a sense of northern tranquility and timelessness. Sokolova masterfully weaves her own childhood memories into this natural canvas, capturing the joy of long winters, the shaping of dreams by wood and wind, and the aspiration to create something enduring and significant for future generations.

And this is where Luula becomes more than just a table. It's an award-winning design, recognized by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design, and Urban Studies with a 2025 Good Design Award. But here's where it gets fascinating... Luula is not just a functional object; it's a sensory experience, a space where creativity, learning, and a sense of security intertwine.

Crafted from sustainably sourced Latvian birch plywood, the table's surface is laminated with an opal white film, creating a dual advantage. This innovative material enhances scratch resistance and durability while providing a softly reflective surface that accentuates the natural wood grain, adding a touch of ethereal luminosity. The result is a tactile and visually captivating finish that evokes the feeling of light dancing within a forest.

Luula's design philosophy goes beyond aesthetics, focusing on functionality and adaptability. It is engineered to grow with the child, featuring three height levels suitable for ages 18 months to 12 years, seamlessly transitioning to adult-sized furniture. This design choice promotes sustainability by extending the product's lifespan and adapting to the child's growth.

The table's functionality is seamlessly integrated, offering a blackboard that opens to reveal a writing surface, a locking safety key for parental peace of mind, and adjustable heights for ergonomic comfort. Side compartments provide storage for art supplies, learning materials, or tactile objects, while a Plexiglas panel allows for dry-erase drawing and encourages layered storytelling. A built-in paper roll and customized learning boards cater to various learning styles, ensuring endless creativity and engagement.

Every detail of Luula is intentionally designed with a pedagogical purpose. The raised tabletop edge provides a physical boundary, creating a sense of security and focus, especially beneficial for children with attention or sensory needs. The right-side compartments promote order and rhythm, fostering a sense of initiative and structure.

Luula's impact is particularly profound in inclusive classrooms and neurodiverse homes, where it facilitates transformation. Educators and therapists observe increased engagement, improved focus, and enhanced creative autonomy, attributing these benefits to Luula's calming and safe presence. The vertical boards enhance fine motor skills and pencil grip, while the white and clear acrylic surfaces invite multisensory exploration, encouraging children to layer materials, draw, and narrate, thus learning through motion, light, and texture.

Luula is more than a piece of furniture; it's a companion for early childhood, illuminating daily experiences, enhancing learning through design, and nurturing joy, calmness, and imagination. Its creators aspire to bring Luula to children worldwide, enriching childhood experiences, fostering growth, and contributing to a more compassionate future. Even in the face of adversity, such as war, Luula provides a sanctuary for children to create, heal, and reclaim the magic of childhood, paving the way for a safer and wiser world.

Luula's journey from Latvian birch forests to a global design sensation is a testament to the power of nature, craftsmanship, and childhood dreams. But does Luula truly embody the essence of its inspiration, or is it a mere reflection of our desire for simplicity and connection?