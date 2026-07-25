Lung-Sparing Surgery for Mesothelioma: Mount Sinai Study (2026)

A groundbreaking study from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center has ignited a new hope for mesothelioma patients. The research, published in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery, challenges the widely debated MARS2 trial and presents a promising lung-sparing surgical approach.

A Ray of Hope for Mesothelioma Patients

Mesothelioma, an aggressive cancer often linked to asbestos exposure, has long been a challenging disease to treat. However, this new study offers a glimmer of hope, especially for carefully selected patients.

The study focuses on pleurectomy/decortication, a surgical procedure that spares the lungs. Researchers found an impressive zero mortality rate within the first 30 days, and a remarkably low 4.2% mortality rate within 90 days. This is a significant improvement compared to the MARS2 trial's findings.

"Our study highlights the importance of personalized treatment," said Dr. Raja M. Flores, a leading thoracic surgeon and corresponding author. "When we carefully select patients and tailor the surgery to their specific needs, we can achieve remarkable results."

A Shift in Surgical Paradigm

Dr. Flores's work builds on his influential research spanning nearly two decades. His 2008 multi-institutional study, which analyzed outcomes from 663 patients, demonstrated that pleurectomy/decortication led to improved survival rates compared to extrapleural pneumonectomy, a more radical lung removal surgery.

This study played a pivotal role in reshaping the surgical management of pleural mesothelioma. It validated the effectiveness of lung-sparing surgery, offering a less invasive and often preferable option for suitable patients.

The newly published data further solidifies this paradigm shift. With modern imaging techniques, rigorous preoperative evaluations, and meticulous surgical planning, pleurectomy/decortication can be performed with minimal early mortality risks.

Addressing Controversies

The MARS2 trial raised concerns about the role of surgery in mesothelioma care, reporting higher early mortality rates. However, the Mount Sinai researchers suggest that differences in patient selection, imaging protocols, tumor subtypes, and surgical approaches may have influenced these outcomes.

In the Mount Sinai cohort, nearly 80% of patients had the epithelioid subtype of mesothelioma, known to respond better to surgical treatment. All patients underwent extensive preoperative testing, and those at higher risk, such as those requiring extrapleural pneumonectomy, were excluded.

A Legacy of Innovation

Mount Sinai has a rich history in mesothelioma research and treatment. The late Dr. Irving J. Selikoff, a Mount Sinai physician-scientist, was instrumental in establishing the link between asbestos exposure and mesothelioma, leading to modern asbestos regulations.

Today, Mount Sinai continues this legacy through its world-renowned mesothelioma program, including care for patients affected by the September 11, 2001, attacks.

"Our study provides clarity and hope for patients facing this challenging diagnosis," said Dr. Flores. "Surgery is a powerful tool, and when used appropriately, it can lead to long-term survival."

Expanding Horizons

The research team is not resting on its laurels. They are currently exploring the combination of surgery and immunotherapy for pleural mesothelioma, aiming to further improve treatment outcomes.

This study, conducted by a multidisciplinary team, showcases the power of collaboration and innovation in the fight against mesothelioma.

Full study: https://www.annalsthoracicsurgery.org/article/S0003-4975(26)00105-0/abstract