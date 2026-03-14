Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Launches Proxy Fight for Board Shakeup (2026)

Lululemon’s Future Hangs in the Balance as Founder Chip Wilson Demands Radical Change

In a move that’s sending shockwaves through the retail world, Lululemon founder Chip Wilson has declared war on his own company’s board. But here’s where it gets controversial: Wilson isn’t just calling for a reshuffle—he’s launching a full-blown proxy fight to overhaul the leadership. Why? He believes the board has failed shareholders, particularly after the abrupt departure of CEO Calvin McDonald, which left the company without a clear succession plan. And this is the part most people miss: Wilson’s not alone in his concerns. Activist investor Elliott Management, with a $1 billion stake in the company, has reportedly been eyeing a leadership shakeup of its own.

Lululemon, once a darling of the athleisure boom, has seen its stock plummet by nearly 50% this year. The company is struggling to connect with younger, affluent consumers while facing fierce competition from rising stars like Alo Yoga and Vuori. Wilson argues that the board lacks the product expertise needed to steer the company back to its roots—a 'product-first' mindset that made Lululemon a household name. To address this, he’s nominated three heavy-hitters to the board: Marc Maurer (former co-CEO of On Running), Laura Gentile (ex-ESPN Chief Marketing Officer), and Eric Hirshberg (former Activision CEO).

But here’s the kicker: Wilson believes shareholders won’t trust any CEO chosen by the current board. That’s why he’s pushing for a board overhaul first. This isn’t his first rodeo, either. After founding Lululemon in 1998, Wilson stepped back from daily operations in 2012 and later resigned as chairman in 2013 following a high-profile scandal over see-through yoga pants. He also clashed with the board in 2015, nearly triggering a proxy fight that was averted when he sold half his stake for $845 million.

Now, with Lululemon’s leadership in flux—co-interim CEOs Meghan Frank and André Maestrini at the helm—Wilson’s latest move raises a critical question: Can the company reclaim its former glory, or is this the beginning of a new era? And here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Is Wilson’s proxy fight a necessary shakeup or a power play gone too far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.