Luka Dončić's Shocking 2025-26 NBA MVP Voting Results: How Many Votes Did He Get? (2026)

The Surprising MVP Snub: Luka Doncic's Fourth-Place Finish

The NBA MVP race has taken an unexpected turn, leaving many fans and analysts scratching their heads. Luka Doncic, the superstar point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, was snubbed in the MVP voting, failing to secure a single first-place vote. This is a shocking development, given Doncic's stellar performance this season.

A Lack of Recognition

What stands out to me is that Doncic received only one second-place vote, despite his undeniable impact on the court. He finished the season with impressive averages of 29.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. These numbers are MVP-caliber, and yet, they didn't translate into the top-tier recognition he deserved.

In my opinion, this raises questions about the criteria for MVP voting. Is it solely based on individual statistics, or does team success play a more significant role than we think? Doncic's Lakers didn't make it past the second round of the playoffs, which might have influenced voters' decisions.

The Top Three

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder claimed the MVP title, with Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs rounding out the top three. This trio undoubtedly had remarkable seasons, but I can't help but wonder if there's more to this story.

A detail that often gets overlooked is the narrative surrounding these players. Gilgeous-Alexander's rise to stardom has been a captivating storyline, and Jokić is a proven MVP winner. Wembanyama, on the other hand, is a rising star with immense potential. Could this have influenced the voting process?

The Bigger Picture

This voting outcome highlights a recurring theme in professional sports: the power of narratives. Players with compelling stories, breakthrough seasons, or unprecedented achievements often capture the imagination of fans and voters alike. While statistics are essential, they don't always tell the whole story.

What many don't realize is that the MVP award is as much about perception as it is about performance. It's a reflection of how players are viewed by the media, fans, and their peers. This subjective element adds an intriguing layer to the voting process, but it can also lead to surprising results, as we've seen with Doncic's fourth-place finish.

Looking Ahead

As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how Doncic responds to this snub. Will it fuel his determination to prove the voters wrong next season? Or will he continue to focus on his game, letting his performance speak for itself?

Personally, I believe this situation underscores the subjective nature of awards in professional sports. It's a reminder that while statistics and on-court achievements are crucial, they are just one part of the equation. The narrative surrounding a player can significantly impact their recognition and legacy.

This MVP voting outcome is a fascinating case study in the intersection of performance and perception, leaving us with more questions than answers. Perhaps that's the beauty of sports—the unpredictability and the ongoing debates it sparks among fans and experts alike.