Luka Dončić Makes History with Incredible First-Half Triple-Double! (2026)

Luka Dončić's Unbelievable First Half Performance!

Get ready for a mind-blowing basketball story! Luka Dončić, the Lakers' star, achieved an extraordinary feat on Friday night against the Wizards. He secured a triple-double before halftime, and it wasn't just any triple-double - it was a dominant display of skill and determination.

But here's where it gets controversial... Dončić's achievement is even more impressive considering he was questionable for the game due to ankle soreness. He landed awkwardly during a previous game, but that didn't stop him from starting and putting on a show.

In the first two quarters alone, Dončić racked up an incredible 26 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. His 10th rebound, a crucial moment, came just before the halftime whistle. The Lakers, with Dončić's leadership, raced to a massive 77-48 lead, leaving the Wizards in the dust.

And this is the part most people miss... Dončić's performance was so exceptional that it's only the second time in recent history that a player has achieved a triple-double in the first half. The last time? Jalen Johnson of the Atlanta Hawks, who accomplished this feat on December 5th. Johnson's stats were equally impressive: 11 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds in a single half.

So, what do you think? Is Dončić's performance a sign of his exceptional talent, or is it a fluke? Should we expect more of these incredible displays from him? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this remarkable athlete and his unique abilities!

