Lufthansa A380: First Flight From Abu Dhabi After Airspace Closure (2026)

A remarkable aviation story has unfolded, capturing the world's attention. The Lufthansa Airbus A380, a true giant of the skies, has become the most tracked flight globally, embarking on its first journey from Abu Dhabi amidst a tense regional situation. This superjumbo, with its distinctive double-deck design, took off from Zayed International Airport on Monday afternoon, marking a significant moment in aviation history.

Registered as D-AIMK, this 12-year-old A380 has been in Abu Dhabi since November 2025, undergoing maintenance at Etihad's specialized workshop. A short test flight on Friday signaled its readiness, but the real story lies in its unique departure.

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With only two pilots on board, this flight was a technical marvel, as Lufthansa explained. The absence of a full cabin crew, due to air traffic restrictions, meant that passenger transport was legally and safely impossible. The statement highlighted the challenges of organizing passenger travel in such dynamic circumstances.

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But here's where it gets controversial: Etihad Airways, despite the threat of Iranian missiles and drones, decided to restart a limited number of flights from Abu Dhabi. This bold move included an Airbus A380 bound for London Heathrow, a regularly scheduled service, which took off around 2:30 pm. However, Etihad later suspended all other flights until Tuesday, March 3rd.

The situation remains fluid, as evidenced by Etihad's cautious statement. Emirates and Qatar Airways have also delayed their restart plans, leaving the aviation industry and passengers in a state of uncertainty.

And this is the part most people miss: the Irish embassy in the UAE, aware of Etihad's plans, issued an urgent alert to its citizens, advising them to stay put. The embassy's statement emphasized the need for caution and sheltering in place.

This story raises questions: In times of crisis, should airlines prioritize passenger safety over operations? How do we balance the need for travel with the potential risks? Join the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments!

Lufthansa A380: First Flight From Abu Dhabi After Airspace Closure (2026)

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