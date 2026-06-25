Ludvig Aberg's PGA Championship Verdict: Aronimink Setup & Rory McIlroy's Frustrations (2026)

In the world of professional golf, the PGA Championship at Aronimink has been a hotbed of discussion, with players like Ludvig Aberg and Rory McIlroy offering their insights on the course setup. It's an intriguing dynamic, as these athletes navigate the delicate balance between strategy and frustration.

The Course Critique

Aberg, currently in contention for his first major win, shared his thoughts on the Aronimink course after an impressive second-round performance. He described the course as a "good test," highlighting the challenge of getting close to the pin on certain holes, despite having shorter clubs at his disposal.

One hole that stood out for Aberg was the 11th, where he acknowledged the difficulty in getting close to the flag. He praised the course's ability to provide a unique challenge, mixing strong par-3s with shorter par-4s, creating an interesting dynamic for players.

The Frustration Factor

However, not everyone shares Aberg's positive outlook. World number one Scottie Scheffler labeled some of the pin positions as "absurd," a sentiment that was echoed, albeit more subtly, by McIlroy. The Northern Irishman suggested that the bunched leaderboard was a sign of a less-than-ideal setup, as it hadn't allowed any player to truly separate themselves.

This criticism raises an important question: is the course setup fair, or does it favor a certain style of play?

Aberg's Approach

Despite the potential controversies, Aberg seems to have found a strategy that works for him. He spoke about maintaining patience and accepting the challenge of long putts, a mindset that has served him well so far.

His confidence is high, and with good reason. Aberg is ranked fourth for SG: Approach to Green, an impressive feat that showcases his ability to get the ball close to the pin.

The Bigger Picture

The PGA Championship is more than just a golf tournament; it's a showcase of skill, strategy, and, at times, frustration. The course setup becomes a crucial factor, influencing the outcome and the players' experiences.

In my opinion, the debate surrounding course setup adds an extra layer of intrigue to the tournament. It highlights the fine line between a challenging course and one that might be perceived as unfair.

As we head into the weekend, with Aberg and other contenders in the mix, the true test of the Aronimink setup will be revealed. Will it continue to favor a certain style of play, or will we see a breakthrough performance that challenges the status quo?

One thing is certain: the PGA Championship promises to deliver an exciting conclusion, and I, for one, can't wait to see how it unfolds.