Lucy Bell & Aimee Canny Smash 200 Breast Records at 2026 ACC Championships | #4 & #5 All-Time! (2026)

The ACC Championships just witnessed a stunning display in the women's 200 breaststroke, with two swimmers making monumental leaps into the all-time elite! It's not every day you see athletes redefine their personal bests so dramatically, especially on such a grand stage. Stanford's Lucy Bell and Virginia's Aimee Canny have not only claimed top honors but have also etched their names into history, now ranking as the #4 and #5 all-time performers in this demanding event.

This year's 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships were held at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, GA. The swimming events took place from Tuesday, February 17th to Saturday, February 21st, following the diving competition. For those who missed the live action, ESPN+ offered live video coverage, and comprehensive schedules and results were available for eager fans.

The women's 200 breaststroke final was particularly electrifying. Lucy Bell triumphed with an incredible time of 2:02.67, securing her place as the fourth-fastest ever in the event. Hot on her heels was Aimee Canny, who clocked in at 2:02.97, earning her the fifth spot on the all-time list. These performances are particularly noteworthy when you consider their previous personal bests. Bell, who entered the competition with a lifetime best of 2:03.72 (already impressive and good for #8 all-time), absolutely shattered that mark. Canny’s improvement was even more astonishing; she went from a 2:06.54, which was outside the top 25, to a blistering 2:02.97! This kind of leap is what makes competitive swimming so captivating.

But here's where it gets controversial... While Bell and Canny's swims were undeniably brilliant, they occurred at the ACC Championships. Some might argue that the pressure of a championship event, combined with the specific conditions, can lead to performances that are hard to replicate. Do you think these times are truly indicative of their long-term potential, or are they a product of a specific race environment?

Looking ahead, both Bell and Canny are now considered strong contenders for the upcoming NCAA Championships. Bell, the defending ACC champion from last year (with a time of 2:04.28), will be aiming to carry this momentum. Canny, who finished 7th in last year's final with a 2:07.41, has now positioned herself as a serious threat. Their duel in the 200 breaststroke is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the championship.

It's fascinating to see how athletes can push their limits and redefine what's possible. These performances serve as a powerful reminder of the dedication and talent within collegiate swimming. What are your thoughts on these incredible swims? Do you believe Bell and Canny will continue their dominance at the NCAA Championships? Share your predictions in the comments below!