LS Lowry's Rare Sketch: A Harassed Mother's Journey (2026)

A fascinating piece of art history is about to hit the auction block, and it's bound to spark some intriguing conversations. LS Lowry's sketch, titled 'A Harassed Mother', is more than meets the eye.

This unique artwork, depicting a mother with a seemingly burdened expression, has a story that delves into the artist's connections and contributions to the art world. But here's where it gets interesting: the sketch was raffled off by Lowry himself as a fundraiser! On January 21, 1971, Professor W.J. Orville Thomas won the raffle, which was organized to raise funds for enhancing the L.S. Lowry Room at Salford Corporation Art Gallery.

Professor Thomas, a chemistry expert at the University of Salford, played a pivotal role in acquiring art for the university and the Manchester region. His friendship with painter Harold Riley led to an introduction to Lowry, and Thomas even facilitated a meeting between Riley and the Duke of Edinburgh during Prince Philip's time as Chancellor of the University of Salford.

Alongside the sketch, the auction will also feature copies of Professor Thomas's speeches from when Lowry and Riley received Honorary Doctorates of Letters from the University of Salford in 1975 and 1979. These speeches provide a glimpse into the artistic recognition and appreciation of the time.

But what makes this auction truly captivating is the question it raises: How does a simple sketch, won in a raffle, become a significant part of an artist's legacy? Is it the story behind the artwork or the artist's reputation that drives its value? The auction invites us to ponder the multifaceted nature of art appreciation and the role of context in shaping an artwork's significance.

LS Lowry's Rare Sketch: A Harassed Mother's Journey (2026)

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