Love Island Drama: Indiyah's Return After Cheating Scandal and Split with Dami (2026)

Get ready for some juicy Love Island drama! The cheating scandal that rocked the reality TV world is about to take a new twist. Indiyah Polack, a former Love Island contestant, is making headlines again, and this time, she's back on the show in a whole new role. But here's where it gets controversial...

Indiyah, 27, has returned to the spotlight after her highly publicized split from Dami Hope, 29. The couple's relationship hit a snag when a video surfaced of Indiyah kissing Marlon Lundgren Garcia, a 24-year-old Netflix star. The video, which was filmed at the trendy London spot Duck and Waffle, allegedly captured the moment Indiyah cheated on Dami.

Indiyah has since apologized, taking full responsibility for her actions. She wrote, "I made a mistake, and I understand the hurt this has caused." But the story doesn't end there. Indiyah is now ready to move on and has thrown herself back into the Love Island world, this time as the host of the show's podcast, "Love Island: The Morning After."

She shared the exciting news on TikTok, giving fans a sneak peek into the podcast studio. Indiyah's return to Love Island is sure to spark conversations and raise questions. Will her presence on the podcast create any awkward moments? And this is the part most people miss... Love Island All Stars has finally premiered, and with it, a series of unexpected twists and turns.

Last night, viewers witnessed the show's explosive start, which included a huge twist that left two Islanders, Shaq Muhammed and Sean Stone, on the brink of elimination. The public vote coupled them with Leanne Amaning and Belle Hassan, but the arrival of a bombshell, Scott Van-Der-Sluis, shook things up. Scott was tasked with choosing two boys who were "no good" for their respective girls, sending the villa into chaos.

As for Indiyah, her return to Love Island is a bold move. Will she address the cheating scandal on the podcast? And how will Dami feel about her hosting the show's official after-show? These questions and more will keep fans engaged and eager for more.

So, will Indiyah's hosting gig be a success, or will it create more drama? What do you think? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2, and we can't wait to see what happens next!