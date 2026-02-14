Love Island Australia's Jessie Wynter is ENGAGED! Inside Her Romantic Proposal in Tasmania (2026)

Big news bombshell: Love Island Australia's Jessie Wynter has finally lifted the lid on a massive secret she's been hiding for months – she's engaged! If you're a fan of reality TV drama, this revelation is bound to tug at your heartstrings and leave you buzzing for more details. But here's where it gets intriguing: the path to this happy ending was paved with careful planning and a touch of mystery that had fans guessing for ages.

Jessie, the 29-year-old star who captured hearts on the show, got engaged to her fiancé Will Young, who is 26, just four weeks after he proposed in a breathtaking seaside spot right in her home state of Tasmania. For beginners tuning in, Love Island is that addictive reality dating show where couples form, break up, and navigate steamy challenges under the villa lights – and Jessie knows it well from both sides of the world.

The couple first crossed paths three years ago during Season 9 of Love Island UK, where they hit it off immediately and forged a strong bond. Jessie had already made waves on Season 2 of Love Island Australia back in 2019, showing her knack for reality TV romance. Will shared the exciting update with a heartfelt caption: 'The love of my life said yes 🥹 09.12.25', putting an end to the endless fan speculation about when he'd finally drop to one knee. And this is the part most people miss: the proposal wasn't a spur-of-the-moment thing; it was months in the works, with Will confessing, 'For over a year I've been planning this moment and keeping the biggest secret from Jessie. It wasn't easy, but every second was worth it.'

He poured his heart into finding the perfect location, knowing how much Jessie adores the ocean and mountains – and nothing beats home for her. 'Every time we come to Tasmania Jessie takes me to her favourite views and just sits and admires how beautiful Tasmania is, so when I found this spot, I knew it was the one,' he explained. The duo chose to keep the news under wraps for nearly a month, savoring the joy privately with Jessie's family, away from the spotlight. 'We've been celebrating with each other and Jessie's family, just us, with no outside noise, exactly how we wanted it. We wanted to soak up this moment together and be fully present before sharing it with the world,' Will added, emphasizing how 'so incredibly happy' they are. He even posted a sweet message to his soon-to-be bride: 'Here's to making you the happiest girl in the world, forever. And thank you for making me the happiest man alive. ❤️❤️'

Friends and fans had been on the edge of their seats, hilariously reacting to the couple's adorable photos. Take Phoebe Spiller, who starred on Love Island Australia in 2022 – she joked on a romantic snapshot of the pair in the Maldives, 'Stop making me think every post is A PROPOSAL.' Fans chimed in too: one said, 'Ya'll keep posting these post engagement pics that are not really engagement pics ... just get engaged already!' Another agreed, 'I do always think it's an engagement post lol.' And now, at last, it's official!

To dive deeper into the Love Island universe, check out episodes of Love Island Australia and Love Island UK for free on 9Now – it's a great way to see the sparks fly firsthand. But here's where it gets controversial: in a show all about twists and turns, some might argue that keeping such a big moment secret for so long feels a bit unfair to devoted fans who've been rooting for them. Is it romantic privacy or a missed chance to share the joy earlier? What do you think – does real-life romance on reality TV deserve more transparency?

Jessie and Will's relationship timeline is a whirlwind worth noting. They met on Season 9 of Love Island UK and formed an instant connection, finishing in fifth place after being voted off before the finale. Soon after, Australian Jessie relocated to Will's farm in Buckinghamshire, committing to a long-term stay in the UK. The pair keeps their social media followers engaged with regular glimpses into their life, including their farm work. In 2024, they even launched 'Farmer Will And Jessie,' a podcast where they chat with guests about relationships, debates, and more – a fun extension of their love story. Nearly three years after their TV meeting, Will popped the question on Tasmania's east coast.

Before finding love with Will on Love Island UK, Jessie had her own chapter on Australia's Season 2 of Love Island, where she exited in fourth place paired with Todd Elton. They dated for around three months post-show but parted amicably in February 2020, proving that not all reality romances last forever.

