Love Horoscopes for the Eclipse Portal: February 23 - March 1, 2026 (2026)

Get ready for some cosmic insights as we dive into your weekly love horoscopes for February 23rd to March 1st, 2026! An exciting eclipse portal has opened, and we're about to explore the unpredictable energy it brings.

The Eclipse Portal: Unveiling Cosmic Secrets

As we navigate between two eclipses, the energy of the solar eclipse in Aquarius from February 17th lingers, while a full moon lunar eclipse awaits on March 3rd. This eclipse season is a wild ride, my friends!

The Aquarius eclipse squared Uranus, and on February 27th, Mars and Uranus square off again. This volatile aspect could lead to unexpected disruptions, fiery arguments, and even the end of relationships for some. But fear not, as Mercury conjuncts Venus on the same day, offering a touch of cosmic love and support.

Mercury Retrograde: Navigating Love's Twists

Mercury goes retrograde from February 25th until March 20th, and when it comes to love, this retrograde period asks us to adjust our expectations and take a step back. It's not the time to rush into planning a future with someone new. Instead, slow down and let time reveal the true compatibility between you and your interest.

Retrograde Mercury is like a wild card, often associated with the past. It can bring people back together who are meant to be, but it can also end relationships that weren't meant to last. If you're in a stable relationship, there's no need to worry. This retrograde period is an opportunity to reassess your life and relationships, and to avoid making any new commitments or engagements for the next three weeks.

Weekly Love Horoscopes: Unveiling Your Cosmic Journey

Now, let's dive into your weekly love horoscopes for February 23rd to March 1st, 2026:

Aries:

This week, Aries, you'll find yourself reflecting more deeply as Saturn and Neptune influence your chart, and Mercury turns retrograde in your 12th house. Focus on your inner life and release any negative issues that may arise. Be mindful of your feelings and those of others to avoid disruptions in friendships or at home.

Taurus:

Communication may be a challenge this week, Taurus, especially with friends and those in your close circle. By mid-week, you might feel agitated, so try to keep a level head to avoid any disruptions in your personal life.

Gemini:

Gemini, your love life this week is all about reconsidering your current state with a partner or someone you've recently met. Be cautious of conflicts over philosophical ideas with a friend towards the end of the week, and avoid forcing your opinions.

Cancer:

Cancer, you're seeking openness and honesty in your relationships this week. While there may be some tension or unexpected disruptions, the Mercury-Venus conjunction on the 28th brings clarity and hope. Embrace the positive energy and let go of any negative emotions.

Leo:

Leo, with the February eclipse falling in your seventh house, your focus is on a partner or potential partner. Now that Mercury is retrograding in your eighth house, you're seeking deeper emotional security and intimacy. Avoid any situations that could disrupt a partnership later in the week.

Virgo:

Virgo, Mercury is retrograding in your seventh house of partners, and there's a good chance you'll reconnect with someone from your past. This week, you're seeking more honesty and reality in your relationships. Venus in your seventh house attracts companionship and adds a pleasant touch to your current relationship.

Libra:

Libra, if you're in a relationship, it may reach a peak or climax by the 27th, especially if there are problems. Remember, Uranus removes what no longer serves a purpose. If your relationship survives the week, it's a sign that it will continue, and the week's end should be pleasant.

Scorpio:

Scorpio, Mercury is retrograding in your fifth house of love, prompting deep reflection on your relationship or a potential one. There's a good chance you'll reconnect with someone from your past. If your relationship isn't working for you, this retrograde period might be a wake-up call to make some changes.

Sagittarius:

Sagittarius, this week, you might find yourself reflecting on past experiences that have shaped you, including your relationships. Communication may be challenging, and you might find yourself thinking of past loves. If you're unsure about a relationship, it could reach a turning point.

Capricorn:

Capricorn, communication may become more difficult this week with retrograde Mercury transiting your third house of communication. Be mindful of your phrasing when dealing with significant others. Venus in your third house offers planetary support, and you might take a short trip with someone this week.

Aquarius:

Aquarius, retrograde Mercury could affect your self-esteem this week. See this as an opportunity to correct any issues and remember that both you and your relationships are works in progress. You have a decisive moment on Friday, but if your relationship is solid, it will withstand the challenge.

Pisces:

Pisces, Mercury retrogrades in your first house this week, affecting you personally. Embrace the positive side of this retrograde by taking trips down memory lane or reconnecting with someone. With Venus also in your first house, you'll be at your best, and any old, unresolved issues that arise can be released.

Remember, these horoscopes are a guide, and it's always important to trust your instincts and make your own choices.

And there you have it, folks! Your weekly love horoscopes for February 23rd to March 1st, 2026. Stay tuned for more cosmic insights and don't forget to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments!

Leslie Hale, Professional Astrologer

With over 30 years of experience, Leslie Hale specializes in astrological guidance, empowering individuals with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.