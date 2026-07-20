Louis Vuitton & De Bethune: Unveiling the Revolutionary Sympathique Clock (2026)

Louis Vuitton and De Bethune have crafted a revolutionary timepiece, the Sympathique clock, that challenges the traditional boundaries of watches and clocks. This innovative collaboration showcases a unique approach to timekeeping, blending the realms of horology and luxury travel. The Sympathique clock is not just a timepiece; it's a testament to the power of collaboration and the preservation of horological heritage.

The Louis Vuitton × De Bethune LVDB-03 Louis Varius Project is a masterpiece that transcends the ordinary. It's a testament to the art of horology, where the watch and clock are in a harmonious mechanical dialogue. The project's core lies in the Sympathique concept, a bold idea that challenges the conventional relationship between watches and clocks. This invention emerged during a time when timekeeping was an untamed frontier, not a commodity.

For Denis Flageollet, the founder of De Bethune, this project is deeply personal. It revisits a Sympathique project he worked on 35 years ago, aiming to modernize it. The timing is crucial, as such projects require patience and a long-term vision. The collaboration between Louis Vuitton and De Bethune is not about novelty or market capture but about stewardship, safeguarding ideas and mechanisms that defy commercial logic.

The Sympathique clock introduces a revolutionary concept: the wristwatch, the LVDB-03 GMT Louis Varius, is designed to live independently, offering 120 hours of power reserve for unrestricted travel. The clock, on the other hand, becomes a chronometric reference, a choice rather than an obligation. This shift in hierarchy is both philosophical and technical, allowing history to adapt and evolve.

The Sympathique function has been reimagined for modern life. The watch docks seamlessly, is continuously wound, and automatically corrected over time. It's a contemporary interpretation of an 18th-century idea, where the relationship between the watch and clock is a choice, not a duty. This approach contrasts with Urwerk's Atomic Master Clock, which takes a different path in exploring the Sympathique concept.

Aesthetically, De Bethune's celestial language shines through, with the Milky Way dial and blued titanium. Louis Vuitton's influence is subtle, featuring the Tambour Taiko case and disciplined typography. The LV constellation on the dial reveals itself gradually, adding to the watch's allure. The clock, the LVDB-03 Sympathique Louis Varius, is a serious undertaking with 763 components and 11 days of power reserve. It automatically winds and resets the watch, creating a symbiotic relationship between the two timepieces.

The collaboration between Louis Vuitton and De Bethune is a custodial gesture, akin to Vacheron Constantin's 270th anniversary celebration. Instead of commemorative wristwatches, they created La Quête du Temps, a monumental astronomical clock with 6,000 components, placed in the Louvre as a contribution to horological history. This project is not about commercial gain but about advancing a living idea worth protecting and funding.

The question arises: who else can support such an ambitious endeavor? Who has the scale, patience, and restraint to collaborate lightly while delving deeply? Flageollet's answer is clear: Louis Vuitton provided the freedom to create and the quiet support to let something genuinely meaningful emerge. This collaboration is not about legitimacy but about safeguarding horology's future.

The Louis Vuitton × De Bethune LVDB-03 Louis Varius Project is priced at €375,000 for the watch alone and €4,000,000 for the complete set, including the clock and a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk. This limited-edition collection, with the watch and clock, is a testament to the power of collaboration and the enduring legacy of horological innovation.