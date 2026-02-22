Lost and Found: Harry Bertoia's Rare Sculpture Restored and Installed at GM Headquarters (2026)

A long-lost masterpiece by renowned artist Harry Bertoia has been rediscovered and restored, now adorning the atrium of Detroit's new Hudson's/General Motors headquarters. This striking mid-century sculpture, once commissioned for Flint's Genesee Valley Center in 1970, was believed lost for decades. It features two large "clouds" of brazed metal rods, a design known as "sunlit straw." After the mall's sale and renovation in 1980, the sculpture disappeared from public view. In 2017, it was found in a derelict state in the basement of Southfield's Northland Mall. General Motors acquired it and entrusted restoration to Michigan-based conservation specialists. The artwork now hangs in the atrium, a perfect fit for its size and scale. GM's lead archivist and curator, Natalie Morath, shared the arduous journey of bringing this piece back to life. She first saw it in 2018 or 2019, after it was retrieved from storage. It was in two pieces, in rough shape, and it was challenging to envision its original form. However, Morath and her team confirmed its authenticity with Celia Bertoia, Harry's daughter, who runs the Bertoia Foundation. They contacted Flatlanders, Michigan-based conservation specialists, for the restoration. Initially, GM considered placing it in its Technical Center campus, but the new discovery proved too large for that site. When the Hudson's project emerged, the atrium's renderings seemed meant for the sculpture. The construction team generously adapted the building to accommodate it. Morath expressed pride in this acquisition, emphasizing GM's role as stewards of remarkable artworks. The sculpture has a special connection to Hudson's and GM, as it was commissioned by J.L. Hudson for the Genesee Valley Mall. Bertoia's Detroit-centric background and collaborations with local artists further enhance its significance. Harry Bertoia passed away in 1978 from lung cancer, and his daughter, Celia, now oversees a foundation dedicated to preserving his legacy. She described the sculpture as "very important," highlighting its 1970 collaboration with Victor Gruen Associates, Louis Redstone Associates, and the Hudson art gallery director. Celia was informed of its discovery in 2017 and was thrilled to see it restored and displayed publicly, hoping for the same fate for other hidden sculptures.
Lost and Found: Harry Bertoia's Rare Sculpture Restored and Installed at GM Headquarters (2026)
- https://www.freep.com/story/entertainment/arts/2026/01/10/gm-headquarters-bertoia-sculpture/88090171007/
