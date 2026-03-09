Loonie's Strength: USD/CAD's Bearish Trend Explained (2026)

The Canadian Dollar's strength is making waves, driving USD/CAD into a bearish spiral. This trend is evident on the daily chart, with prices dipping below key moving averages, confirming a sustained downward pressure. The pair's journey from its January peak near 1.3928 to the current level of 1.3525 on Tuesday is a clear indication of the Loonie's dominance.

But here's where it gets controversial... The formation of a descending channel on the daily timeframe suggests a potential bearish crossover, with support levels at 1.3481 and resistance around 1.3600-1.3650. The Stochastic Oscillator adds to the bearish narrative, indicating a reassertion of bearish momentum after a brief corrective bounce in early February.

The Loonie's rally is backed by strong Canadian labour data, with unemployment dropping and wage growth holding steady. This has shifted market expectations away from rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, keeping Canadian yields attractive. Meanwhile, weaker-than-expected US economic data, including Retail Sales and Employment Cost Index, has added pressure to the US Dollar.

A daily close below 1.3481 could confirm a fresh decline, potentially pushing USD/CAD towards the 1.3400 area. However, a corrective rally above 1.3650 would shift the near-term bias.

And this is the part most people miss... The US Dollar, or USD, is not just America's currency. It's the world's most traded currency, with over 88% of global foreign exchange transactions involving the USD. Following World War II, the USD replaced the British Pound as the global reserve currency.

The value of the USD is primarily influenced by monetary policy, which is the domain of the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed's dual mandate of price stability and full employment is achieved through interest rate adjustments. When inflation exceeds the Fed's 2% target, rates are raised, boosting the USD's value. Conversely, when inflation falls below 2% or unemployment is high, the Fed may lower rates, impacting the Greenback negatively.

In extreme situations, the Fed can print more Dollars and employ quantitative easing (QE). QE is a powerful tool to stimulate a stuck financial system by increasing credit flow. It was the Fed's response to the 2008 credit crunch, involving the purchase of US government bonds with newly printed Dollars. QE typically weakens the USD.

Quantitative tightening (QT), on the other hand, is the process of the Fed reducing its bond holdings and not reinvesting the principal, which is generally positive for the USD.

