Look 30 Years Younger! 9 Foods to AVOID for Youthful Skin & Energy (2026)

Edson Brandao, a Brazilian fitness influencer, claims to look 30 years younger than his real age, and he attributes this to a strict daily routine and specific food choices. He avoids nine foods, including white bread, sugary cereals, fried foods, and processed cheese, believing they drain energy and accelerate aging. Instead, he focuses on whole foods and fruits, such as avocado, papaya, figs, berries, oranges, and more, seeing them as a natural source of youth. Edson's skincare routine is simple, using frozen cucumber to reduce puffiness and refresh the skin. He also shares foods that support metabolism and reduce belly fat, such as Greek yoghurt, broccoli, and oatmeal. Edson's daily habits include sleeping on his back, using mouth tape for better breathing, dry brushing, staying hydrated, and journaling for stress management. He believes that a calm mind supports a younger body, and his rituals, like ginger in the morning, boost energy and digestion. Edson's message is that it's never too late to change direction and that habits define your future. He inspires others to take charge of their health and feel strong, confident, and alive at any age.

Look 30 Years Younger! 9 Foods to AVOID for Youthful Skin & Energy (2026)

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