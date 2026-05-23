Long Shot Mare Blonde Star Wins G3 Hobart Cup 2026 | Thrilling Finish & Breeding Insights (2026)

The Unlikely Hero: A Long Shot Mare's Triumph in the Hobart Cup

In a thrilling display of racing prowess, a 30-1 long shot mare named Blonde Star emerged victorious in the prestigious $250,000 Group III Ladbrokes Hobart Cup (2400m) in Tasmania. This unexpected champion, with a commercial pedigree, defied the odds and showcased the power of breeding.

The race, a highlight of the day, featured a strong lineup from the renowned Ciaron Maher stable, including last year's winner Strawberry Rock (IRE) and the race favorite, Ziryab (GB). However, it was Blonde Star, trained by Imogen Miller, who stole the show.

With a tremendous finish, Blonde Star secured a narrow victory, improving her record to an impressive eight wins and seven placings from 25 starts. Her prizemoney now exceeds $318,000, solidifying her place as a standout performer.

A Star is Born

Blonde Star, a 5-year-old mare by the late Starcraft, is a half-sister to multiple stakes-placed Titan Blinders. This win marks her first attempt at the 2400m distance, and she will now head towards the Group III Launceston Cup on February 25th.

Her success is a testament to her breeding. Blonde Star is the best of four winners from Blonde Mafia, a winning Redoute's Choice mare who began her career at John Singleton's Strawberry Hill Stud. The mare's journey began when she was sold as a yearling at Magic Millions for $725,000 to Patinack Farm in 2008. She was later bought back for $410,000 at their Dispersal Sale in 2014 by Strawberry Hill Stud.

In 2019, Blonde Mafia was sold to Rosemont Stud for $52,500 and sent to Victoria, where she was covered by the stallion Starcraft, resulting in the birth of Blonde Star. This mare is a half-sister to Group winners Danroad, Strawberry Boy, and stakes-winners Newtown Jet and Tippitaka.

Starcraft's Legacy

Blonde Star's win adds to the impressive legacy of Starcraft, who passed away in 2022. He has produced 21 stakes-winners, with his daughters proving to be influential in the racing world. The triple G1 winner Lady Shenandoah stands out as one of his most notable offspring.

As Blonde Star continues her racing career, she embodies the unexpected triumph that can arise from a careful breeding strategy. Her story serves as a reminder that in the world of racing, anything is possible, and sometimes, the long shots can become champions.