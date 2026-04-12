Long Airport Security Lines: What You Need to Know Before Flying (2026)

Long airport security lines have become a major headache for travelers, especially during the spring break season. The ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown has left security screeners without pay, resulting in unpredictable wait times and staffing shortages at major airports across the country.

The situation is particularly dire in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, where wait times have reached up to three hours. Philadelphia has even closed some security checkpoints due to short staffing.

President Trump has threatened to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to staff airport security lanes, a move that has sparked debate and raised concerns about the use of federal resources.

The Impact on Travelers

Travelers are facing not only long lines but also a high degree of uncertainty. Transportation officials warn that the situation could worsen if the shutdown persists, with potential impacts on smaller airports and an increased strain on TSA workers.

The travel industry is already facing disruptions due to severe weather and the war in Iran, which has driven up global oil prices and led to flight cancellations and capacity cuts. Despite these challenges, the demand for travel remains high, with experts noting that Americans are willing to endure long lines and delays to get where they're going.

Preparing for Air Travel

Travel experts offer the following advice for navigating the current situation:

Stay Informed : Check airport websites and TSA estimates for wait times before you leave home. Knowing what to expect can help you plan accordingly.

: Check airport websites and TSA estimates for wait times before you leave home. Knowing what to expect can help you plan accordingly. Arrive Early : If you're used to arriving at the airport just before boarding, consider giving yourself extra time. Unforeseen circumstances can arise, and lines can change quickly.

: If you're used to arriving at the airport just before boarding, consider giving yourself extra time. Unforeseen circumstances can arise, and lines can change quickly. Consider Biometric Screening : Signing up for programs like TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, and opting into biometric screening, can help you move through security more efficiently. There are also private programs like CLEAR that offer last-minute enrollment, but they come with a hefty price tag.

: Signing up for programs like TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, and opting into biometric screening, can help you move through security more efficiently. There are also private programs like CLEAR that offer last-minute enrollment, but they come with a hefty price tag. Have a Backup Plan: In case of flight cancellations or missed connections, be prepared. Have your airline's app and customer service number readily available, and consider alternative flight options with other carriers.

A Broader Perspective

The current situation at U.S. airports highlights the interconnectedness of various systems and the potential impact of political decisions on daily life. The shutdown has not only affected TSA workers and travelers but has also had ripple effects on the travel industry as a whole.

It's a reminder of how vulnerable our systems can be and how important it is to have contingency plans and backup options. While the situation is frustrating for travelers, it also serves as a lesson in adaptability and resilience.

Personally, I think it's fascinating to see how quickly people adapt to changing circumstances. The travel industry's resilience and the willingness of travelers to endure challenges are a testament to the human spirit and our desire to explore and connect.