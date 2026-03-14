London Underground's £11 Million Battle Against Graffiti (2026)

Imagine a city where the underground trains are a canvas for artistic expression, but this creative freedom comes at a hefty price. Transport for London (TfL) is spending up to a staggering £11 million annually to combat graffiti on the Tube.

Andy Lord, the TfL commissioner, has revealed that they're facing a surge in graffiti incidents, particularly on the Bakerloo and Central lines. In response, TfL's staff are working tirelessly, removing one tag every three minutes on average.

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But here's where it gets controversial: Mr. Lord emphasizes the importance of proactive investigation and prevention, alongside cleaning efforts. He highlights the collaboration with the British Transport Police and their own investigation teams to identify and prevent access to trains at hotspot locations.

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In the summer, it was reported that TfL's cleaners were removing over 3,000 tags weekly. Mr. Lord explained that their enforcement teams photograph the tags before cleaning, ensuring they have evidence for potential prosecutions.

He urges the public not to take matters into their own hands, warning that guerrilla cleaning attempts could lead to personal risk and unintended damage. Most affected trains are cleaned when not in service, but some cleaning occurs internally while the trains are running.

This ongoing battle against graffiti raises questions about the balance between artistic expression and the cost of maintaining a clean and safe transport system. What do you think? Should there be more leniency towards graffiti artists, or is this a necessary expenditure to keep the city's transport network presentable and secure? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

London Underground's £11 Million Battle Against Graffiti (2026)

References

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