London Travel Chaos: Marylebone Station Disruption & Delays Across the City (2026)

Londoners, brace yourselves! This morning, navigating the city is proving to be a real challenge. Several major disruptions are causing significant delays across various transport lines. Let's dive into the details to help you understand the chaos and find alternative routes.

First off, Marylebone Station is experiencing 'major disruption' due to a points failure. This means that trains to and from the station are either canceled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Affected stations include Stourbridge Junction, Birmingham Moor Street, Aylesbury, and High Wycombe. If you're traveling through these areas, consider alternative routes, as tickets are being accepted on some other services into London stations at no extra cost.

But here's where it gets complicated: The London Underground isn't spared either. The Northern line is facing delays between Battersea Power Station and Camden Town via Charing Cross due to emergency engineering work at Kennington. And it doesn't stop there; delays are also reported on the Circle and Bakerloo lines.

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Here's a quick rundown of the latest updates:

Waterloo: Trains between London Waterloo and Wimbledon, and Barnes, are delayed due to a fault, with disruptions expected until at least midday. Delays could be up to 40 minutes .

Trains between London Waterloo and Wimbledon, and Barnes, are delayed due to a fault, with disruptions expected until at least midday. Delays could be up to . Suffragette Line: Severe delays are happening on the Suffragette line (Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside) due to a faulty train at Barking. Passengers can use alternative routes.

Severe delays are happening on the Suffragette line (Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside) due to a faulty train at Barking. Passengers can use alternative routes. Traffic Congestion: According to TomTom data, congestion levels across London are currently at 50% . This means your commute is taking half as long again. There are also 229 traffic jams being recorded.

According to TomTom data, congestion levels across London are currently at . This means your commute is taking half as long again. There are also traffic jams being recorded. M25: There are delays on the M25 due to a vehicle crash near Enfield, and ongoing traffic near Oxted due to an earlier crash.

There are delays on the M25 due to a vehicle crash near Enfield, and ongoing traffic near Oxted due to an earlier crash. Circle Line: Severe delays on the Circle line are due to a track fault at High Street Kensington. London Underground tickets are being accepted on London buses.

Severe delays on the Circle line are due to a track fault at High Street Kensington. London Underground tickets are being accepted on London buses. Marylebone: Delays at Marylebone are expected to last until at least 10 am .

Delays at Marylebone are expected to last until at least . Clapham Junction to Waterloo: National Rail services are facing delays until midday, with possible delays of up to 40 minutes .

National Rail services are facing delays until midday, with possible delays of up to . Bakerloo Line: Minor delays are reported across the Bakerloo line due to train cancellations.

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Important Note: Passengers are advised to check for real-time updates and consider alternative routes. Keep in mind that these situations can change rapidly.

Controversy & Comment Hooks: What do you think about the frequency of these disruptions? Are the current solutions adequate, or do you believe more investment is needed in London's transport infrastructure? Share your thoughts in the comments below!